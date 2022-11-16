Lily-Rose Depp Defends The Idol's "Fearless" Sex Scenes Ahead of Series Premiere

Watch : Austin Butler & Lily-Rose Depp Spotted Kissing In London

Lily-Rose Depp isn't interested in playing it safe.

The actress, who stars in HBO's The Idol alongside The Weeknd—whose real name is Abel Tesfaye—is defending the series' sex scenes ahead of its 2023 premiere.

"I'm not interested in making anything puritanical," she told Elle in a cover story published Nov. 16. "I'm not interested in making anything that doesn't challenge me, or challenge other people, honestly. I think this show is fearless, and that's something that I've been really excited and proud to dive into. I can't wait for you guys to see it."

The series focuses on Depp's Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop star who becomes entangled with complicated self-help guru Tedros, played by The Weeknd. In the trailer, which was released Oct. 6, Jocelyn promises to own her sexuality, telling a friend played by Da'Vine Joy Randolph that she'll "look at the camera and f--k everyone in America." She and Tedros than begin an intimate relationship, with Tedros telling her that he needs "full control."