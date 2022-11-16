Howard Stern Says He "Called" Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Budding Romance

Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance.
During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night Live alum and then newly-single Emily would end up dating after his split with Kim Kardashian.
"I think it's f--ing great. I called it," Howard said. "This dude is living the dream and you can get a little bit jealous. He's a funny dude, he's famous, he's rich, he's got big dick energy—everyone knows about his big cock."
However, the radio host also noted the many women Pete has been linked to over the years—most recently Kim Kardashian, with whom he split in August after nine months together—telling the Suicide Squad actor to be careful. He added that the My Body author "is a great beauty but at some point, if he f-ks so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee—he pollinates and then goes."
Howard continued, "You don't want to become the guy who just fucks celebrity girls, so he's got to be careful but he's on a terrific roll—I say right on."
As for Emily, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard—who she shares 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear with—in September, she has been back in the dating game for a few months now.
A source close to the supermodel exclusively told E! News that she and Pete have "gone on a few dates" together in New York City. Although they have known each other for years, the insider shared that the two reconnected after "Pete texted Emily wanting to get together to catch up."
"Emily thinks Pete is a lot of fun to hang out with," the source added. "Emily thinks Pete is charming and they have flirtatious chemistry right now."
And Emily—who was briefly linked to Brad Pitt in September—is subtly weighing in on these dating rumors by liking Dionne Warwick's Nov. 14 tweet that read, "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."