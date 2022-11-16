Howard Stern Says He "Called" Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's Budding Romance

Watch : Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are DATING

Howard Stern is basking in the glow of his correct prediction regarding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's budding romance.

During the Nov. 15 episode of The Howard Stern Show, the comedian reflected on his on-air prediction in September that the Saturday Night Live alum and then newly-single Emily would end up dating after his split with Kim Kardashian.

"I think it's f--ing great. I called it," Howard said. "This dude is living the dream and you can get a little bit jealous. He's a funny dude, he's famous, he's rich, he's got big dick energy—everyone knows about his big cock."

However, the radio host also noted the many women Pete has been linked to over the years—most recently Kim Kardashian, with whom he split in August after nine months together—telling the Suicide Squad actor to be careful. He added that the My Body author "is a great beauty but at some point, if he f-ks so many women, he's going to start to get the reputation that he's like a bee—he pollinates and then goes."