Judge Judy Wants This Oscar Winner to Play Her in a Biopic

Watch : Judge Judy Wants Reese Witherspoon to Play Her in a Biopic

This Judge Judy Sheindlin verdict is award-worthy.

The TV arbitrator isn't interested in her life's story getting the big screen treatment. But if it did, there's one Oscar-winning actress she'd want to see take on her robe and gavel.

"Reese Witherspoon," Judy exclusively revealed on the Nov. 16 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). And it turns out, the judge's reasoning behind her pick is deeper than just being a fan of The Morning Show star—whom she called "a fabulous lady."

"We're friends, and she gets me, and I know she does," Judy continued. "And I think she's a great actress, and I think she could—if they did, which I would not like—I think that she could carry that off."

The casting choice seems like the perfect fit, as Reese previously played a lawyer in one of her most iconic roles—Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde film series.

Whether a Judge Judy biopic is in the works is unknown, but fans can currently catch her on the second season of Amazon Freevee's Judy Justice. The series premiered in 2021, a year after her self-titled courtroom series Judge Judy ended its 25-season run.