See Which Million Dollar Listing L.A. Stars Are Back in Season 14 Trailer

One of Bravo's hottest real estate reality series has undergone a cast shakeup.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' season 14 trailer is finally here and three of its stars are noticeably absent from the preview.

While Josh Altman, Josh Flagg and Tracy Tutor are all returning for more high-stakes drama, while Fredrik Eklund, James Harris and David Parnes have all exited the series. Bond Street Partners founders Harris and Parnes originally announced their departure from MDLLA back in April.

Meanwhile, Josh's wife Heather Altman is making money moves as the co-CEO of the Altman Brothers group.

The sneak peek shows the West Coast agents showing luxe properties previously owned by Hollywood icons like John Legend and Marilyn Monroe.

However, the Joshes are once again at each other's throats, as Altman tell Flagg in the clip, "You're like a co-listing nightmare."

Flagg also opens up about his divorce from ex-husband and former co-star Bobby Boyd, plus his hot new romance with boyfriend Andrew Beyer. "I'm seeing somebody," Flagg tells Altman and Tutor. "He's a real estate agent."