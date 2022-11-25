You're Going to Want to Steal These Celebrity Holiday Traditions

Watch : Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Cast Reveal Holiday Traditions

Thirsty for more holiday traditions? Catherine O'Hara has got a few—none of which involve accidentally leaving your 8-year-old to fend for himself.

For starters, "there's movies that I have to watch every Christmas," the Schitt's Creek alum and Home Alone mom shared with E! News last year. On her list: Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire's 1942 classic Holiday Inn, which introduced the world to Irving Berlin's "White Christmas," A Tree Grows in Brooklyn, It's a Wonderful Life and, yes, Home Alone, of which she joked, "Oh yeah, have to force my kids to watch that."

But nothing says Merry Christmas, you filthy animal quite like the practice she's carried over from her years growing up in Toronto as the sixth of seven children. "My dad would go outside the house and pretend to be Santa," O'Hara explained. "They would buy pajamas and my mom would go in the bedroom and say, 'Oh, Santa's here.'"