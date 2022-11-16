The Top 10 Game-Changing Makeup and Skincare Products if You Have Oily Skin

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Figuring out a skincare routine can be so complicated, and expensive. It's hard to know which products will work for you and it can get pretty pricey to shop for new treatments as you try to figure that out. If you have oily skin, you're in luck because I do too and I have used so many different types of products. I also have super sensitive skin, so finding products that address excess oil without irritating my face can be a tall order.
If you're looking for an effective routine, here are some of my must-haves that have been total game-changers for oily skin.
Game-Changing Products for Oily Skin
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, Facial Cleansing Oil, Makeup Remover, Cleanses without Clogging Pores, Residue-Free, Fragrance and Colorant Fre
You might be confused seeing an oil cleanser on my list of products to combat oily skin. To put it simply, like attracts like. Get excess oil off your face by starting your routine with an oil cleanse. Put it on your dry skin and gentle apply in circular motions. Then add the water. This is great to take off makeup and unclog pores, in my experience. Gently taking off makeup is critical to maintaining great skin and combating its oily tendencies.
This oil cleanser has 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
CeraVe Foaming Facial Cleanser-Daily Face Wash for Oily Skin with Hyaluronic Acid, Ceramides, and Niacinamide| Fragrance Free Paraben Free
After that initial oil cleanse, use this foaming face wash that cleans your face without that dreaded stripped feeling that harsh cleansers usually give me. This cleanser has 58,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and my skin has been more balanced since I've started using it.
La Roche-Posay Serozinc Face Toner for Oily Skin with Zinc, Mattifying Face Spray and Acne Toner to Reduce Shine for Oil Control, Alcohol Free Face Mist for Acne Prone Skin
After cleansing, use this toner. Spray it on directly or you can spray it on a cotton pad and apply. This product reduces shine, controls oil, and mattifies the skin, according to the brand. This toner has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "I had always struggled with sebum in T-zone but extremely dried on other spot of the face. I apply this on T-zone and it got matte ALL DAY! Never seen my face stay in matte until this toner save the day! If you struggle with oily face, this bottle worth a try."
Aveeno Calm + Restore Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer for Sensitive Skin
After toning, apply a moisturizer. Yes, even if your skin is oily, you still need moisture. This one is light, hydrating and it absorbs quickly it my skin. It has 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "I have purchased a lot of products, this by far is the greatest for my sensitive oily skin. Will buy again."
Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Foundation Primer
Before applying makeup, put on a primer to create a smooth base. I have tried a ton of "mattifying" primers. They have all be super drying, which led to more oily skin, or super tacky, which is gross. Technically, this is not a mattifying primer, but it gets the job done for me. It creates a smooth surface for makeup application and I see a difference in my skin on the days when I forget to put it on. It has 236.5K+ Sephora Loves and 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pleasing Care Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues - 100 Count
Make sure you have these blotting sheets on you. These are great to remove excess oil before putting on makeup and throughout the day. This pack has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray: Lasts Up To 16 Hours - Oil-Free, Natural Finish
If you worry that your makeup won't stay on oily skin, finish up your look with this setting spray. It is a complete game-changer. It keeps my makeup on, smudge-free for hours on hours. According to the brand, it has "patented Temperature Control Technology," which "lowers makeup temperature—from powder and blush to eyeshadow and lipstick—to lock your look in place."
It has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 18,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews, and 635.6K+ Sephora Loves.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Setting Powder
Don't let oily skin mess up your makeup. Lock in your look with this loose setting powder from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna. It comes in eight colors and it blurs the look of pores. This product has 169.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder
This is a great powder to use when you're out and about. It delivers an unbeatable matte finish. It's mess-free and it's truly translucent, easily blending in with a wide range of skin tones. This product has 137.5K+ Sephora Loves.
Innisfree Pore Clearing Clay Masks With Volcanic Cluster
This has been one of my go-to face masks for years. It's great to clear up congested skin and get rid of excess oil without irritating my face. I use it about once a week and I always make sure to never run out of it.
It's also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley. A fan of the mask shared, "This mask is literally my holy grail, I use it twice a week and its amazing, is glides on slowly and you only have to keep it on for 10 minutes to see such a difference in your skin, its literally so smooth after using it and I notice that my skin has gotten healthier and brighter since I have been using Innisfree Products."
Up next: check out these 27 unique gifts for people who love to shop.