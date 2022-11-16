Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: See Contestants Tackle One Cake, Two Cakes in Trailer

Watch : Tia and Tamera Mowry Reveal '90s Favorites!

Step aside, green eggs and ham—the spotlight is on a sugary new program.

Prime Video released the first look for upcoming baking competition Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, which has teams of chefs turning Dr. Seuss cartoons into edible delicacies as they eye the grand prize of $50,000.

In the Nov. 16 trailer, host Tamera Mowry-Housley greets contestants as they enter the "City of Seuss," the show's whimsical backdrop adorned with references to Dr. Seuss books.

"Nine teams will create these characters so sweet," Tamera says in the video, as images of Seuss-themed treats pop onscreen. "Will their dreams soar high or collapse in defeat?"

One clip shows a cake modeled after the elephant Horton from Horton Hears A Who, while another montage shows a green dish splatting on the ground.

Contestants shared their own connections to Dr. Seuss in the trailer, touching on what impact the books have had on them.