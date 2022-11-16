Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment

Watch : JoJo Siwa & Hilarie Burton BLAST Candace Cameron Bure's LGBTQ+ Diss

Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side.

The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.

"I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all," Natasha wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram post. "I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith."

Natasha added that words often get twisted—something she feels is "so incredibly sad to watch."

"No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail," she wrote. "Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly."