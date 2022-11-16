Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Weighs in After Her “Traditional Marriage” Comment

Natasha Bure is sticking by her mother's side.
The 24-year-old daughter of Candace Cameron Bure stood behind the Full House star after Candace said the Great American Family network, where she serves as a chief creative officer, "will keep traditional marriage at the core," during an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Nov. 14.
"I love you @candacecbure for continuously choosing Christ before all," Natasha wrote in a Nov. 15 Instagram post. "I applaud you every time for how you handle yourself with the upmost grace. As they continuously twist the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom, you stand firm in faith."
Natasha added that words often get twisted—something she feels is "so incredibly sad to watch."
"No matter how out of context or warped the words may get, the enemy will not prevail," she wrote. "Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media…followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly."
Natasha added, "I am lucky to get to view you from a lense closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal."
Several celebrities called out Candace's controversial view after she suggested there no plans to feature same-sex couples on Great American Family network.
JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, took to her Instagram Nov. 15 to share her thoughts, while seemingly alluding to the feud she had with Candace earlier this year—where Natasha also got involved.
"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+," JoJo said, "but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."
Meanwhile, Hilarie Burton also took to social media to voice her opinion.
"Bigot," she wrote in a Nov. 14 tweet. "I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."
E! News has reached out to Candace's rep but hasn't received a comment.