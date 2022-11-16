27 Unique Holiday Gifts for People Who Shop a Lot

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Gift shopping can be a lot of pressure, especially if you have people on your holiday list who seem to have everything already. A shopping enthusiast can be tough to impress or it just may be hard to get them gifts that they'll love, but don't have already. If you're scratching your head, hoping to come up with a good present for Christmas or Hanukkah, we have you covered with some unique holiday gift suggestions.
Use this Shark Tank-famous clip to carry all of your shopping bags without strain. Transport your online shopping deliveries with this incredibly useful cart. Pack for your next trip with this expandable bag that will fit all of your must-haves. Carry your lunch and drinks in this super chic lunchbox that looks like a designer bag.
Click & Carry Grocery Bag Carrier as Seen on Shark Tank
Attention all shoppaholics and over-packers. This is just what you need. The Shark Tank-famous Click & Carry makes it comfortable and easy to carry multiple bags. Just put this on your shoulder. It can hold up to 80 pounds, according to the brand. Also use this to carry dog leashes, dry cleaning, construction pails, and ski boots. Amazon has this in seven colors. It has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I shop for groceries every week, and I am the one that loves to make one trip with all my bags in my hand. LOL. Afterward, I have sore shoulders, arms, hands and fingers because the plastic cuts into my body due to the heavy items in the bag. I love love the Click & Carry because now I can load up my groceries and easily put them on my shoulder, which gives me even distribution. I know Click & Carry is also saving me from back and shoulder issues. And guess what...no more sore fingers and hands and arms. Everyone needs to get one if you carry heavy items every week. You will love the support it gives whether you carry items in your hands or put heavy items on your shoulder ...there is a nice support cushion on the handle that makes it more comfortable."
Cosco Shifter Multi-Position Folding Hand Truck and Cart
Hear me out, this is an essential for avid online shoppers. Whether you're getting big boxes in the mail or a bunch of small boxes, you will use this all the time. I have loved this for 3+ years. I use it more often than I would like to admit. It comes in a few different colors.
Beis The Expandable Duffle
If you tend to overpack, you need this expandable bag in your life. The bag from Shay Mitchell's brand BEIS can expand by three inches and it even has a trolley passthrough, which makes it easy to attach to your rolling suitcase. This must-have bag comes in three colors.
Getname Necklace USB Cable Personalized Glowing Name
Stop your friends and family from getting confused about which charger is theirs. There will be no question with one of these custom name plates.
Twelve South AirFly Pro | Wireless Transmitter/Receiver with Audio Sharing for up to 2 AirPods/Wireless Headphones to Any Audio Jack for use on Airplanes, Boats or in Gym, Home, Auto
Turn any audio jack into a Bluetooth device with this gadget. Then you can pair your Bluetooth Headphones with It. Use this with gym equipment, airplane seats, and gaming devices. This gadget has 16+ hour battery life.
This product has 3,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Modern Picnic The Large Luncher
I am someone who always brings several beverages to the office. However, I get so annoyed when the condensation makes my work bag wet and messy. This lunch box looks like a handbag, but it's actually an incredibly chic way to bring my drinks and snacks with me. It comes in a few colors and I'm obsessed.
Vinci Express Cold Brew Patented Electric Coffee Maker
Instead of brewing coffee and waiting for it to cool down, get your iced coffee in an instant with the easy-to-use Vinci Express Cold Brew Patented Electric Coffee Maker.
This product has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I don't write many reviews, but this has saved me so much money. My husband loves iced coffee, but is soooo picky. So he was buying coffee out everyday until I found this. He can control the strength and flavor. It has saved my monthly budget!!"
Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug
Ember is famous for temperature control smart mugs, but what are you going to do when you leave the house? Get a temperature-controlled travel mug. This version has a three-hour battery light and it can be used with an Ember car charger, which is perfect for a commute. It comes in three colors.
The travel mug has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Love this travel mug. It outlasts my wife's Yeti travel mug and with the car charging accessory, your beverage will stay warm nearly indefinitely."
Smartphone Screen Magnifier Stand
Use this screen magnifier stand to watch movies while you travel or to play mobile phone games. It comes in a few colors and it has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aura Carver HD Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame, Free Unlimited Storage, Send Photos from Anywhere
This digital picture frame saves you some storage space and it's a great way to view all of your favorite photos. It comes in a few colors and it has 5,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nektek Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager with Soothing Heat
This is a great gift for anyone who needs to relax. I've had it for two years and it's so easy to use. I just loop my shoulders through the straps and it's great to massage my neck and shoulders. it doesn't restrict my movements or get in the way if I'm working. It has 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Avaline The Holiday Collection
Whether you're a prepared hostess or a considerate guest, you need this holiday bundle from Cameron Diaz's brand Avaline. It has six varietals, perfect sipping and gifting.
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set
Picking a perfume can be tough, especially when you're shopping online. This sampler has 13 scents and a voucher to get a full-size version of your favorite scent.
Rose Box NYC Custom Mini Modern Mirror
If you love flowers, life can get expensive. They don't last very long. That's why I'm obsessed with these everlasting roses. They last for at least a year, but I've had one arrangement for 3+ years and it still looks amazing.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
Turn your favorite moments into a tangible memory with the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, which comes in four colors and has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
These neck fans are everything. Stay cool and keep your hands free at the same time. There are a few colors to choose from and these fans have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nuzzie Weighted Blanket
If you're skeptical about weighted blankets, let me tell you that they live up to the hype. This is the gift of relaxation and calmness that your loved ones will appreciate. I love the Nuzzie blankets because they come in such big sizes, so you can have something more substantial than a throw. Sizes include twin, full, queen, and king. There are a few colors to choose from too.
Shinery Radiance Wash, Jewelry Cleaner
This product was on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2022. This hand soap cleanses your hands and cleans your jewelry at the same time. No more taking off your rings when you wash your hands or setting time aside to break out a jewelry cleaner. This product does it all at once.
Pocket Scrunchies Hair Ties with Hidden Zipper Stash- Set of 3
Hold you hair back and store your small essentials with these scrunchies that have a hidden, zip-up pocket. There are nine colors and patterns to choose from. These scrunchies have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Intelligent Change- The Five Minute Journal, Original Daily Gratitude & Reflection Journal, Manifestation
Get in a great mindset with one of these five-minute journals. There are seven colors to choose from and these journals have 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bala Bangles
If working out is not your thing, same. Or if you just want to add a little resistance to your routine, get these Bala Bangles. You can wear them on your wrists or ankles. They come in 1-pound and 2-pound options and there are a few colors to choose from.
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
This is the most comfortable, warmest robe I've ever worn. You can even wear it outside of the house as a long sweater. It comes in a few colors and you're going to want one in every color.
Dermora Under Eye Mask Patches- 20 Pairs
Give the gift of relaxation to the beauty product enthusiasts in your life with these super-hydrating eye gels, which have 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc. Set
Self-care is one of the best gifts. Indulge with the products from the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics collection. This bundle has 12 full-size products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Open up one each day for a fun surprise.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Tray Caddy
If you want to make the most out of your relaxation, get this expandable bath tray to hold a snack, a glass of wine, or your tablet. It comes in three colors and it has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rothy's The Driver
If you may have hit your limit with shoe shopping, get shoes that are easy to care of that you'll hold onto for a while. These Rothy's flats are machine-washable and they're so comfortable (I say as someone who gets blisters so easily).
Acts of Kindness Scratch Off Calendar
Sometimes you need a little bit more than a shopping spree to get in a good mindset This scratch off calendar has a different act of kindness for each month. Encouragement to put kindness into the world is a gift that we would all appreciate.
