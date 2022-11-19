Bad Bunny's Best Fashion Moments Prove He's Never Been Afraid to Push the Boundaries

Watch : Bad Bunny Shares the Soundtrack to His Life: My Music Moments

Bad Bunny is marching to the beat of his own drum when it comes to his style.

Like his record-smashing music, El Conejo Malo continues to break the fashion rules with looks that have redefined gender norms. Case in point? The "Yo Visto Así" singer made his Met Gala debut in a Burberry gown that featured a tailored suit top with dramatic puffed sleeves.

"We mixed the men's looks with women's," he told Vogue of the custom design, which referenced clothes from the Gilded Age in his home country of Puerto Rico.

And there's no arguing that Bad Bunny's attention to detail is unmatched.

While attending the Los Angeles Bullet Train premiere on Aug. 1, he added edge to his all-black getup by adorning his hair with gold safety pins and hearts. His front braid, however, featured a vibrant red heart accessory that stood out from the rest of the hair pieces.