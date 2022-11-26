RHOA’s Porsha Williams Marries Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams got her happy ending.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 41, has married entrepreneur Simon Guobadia, 57, her rep confirms to E! News.
According to People, the couple wed in a Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on Nov. 25. The outlet reported that Simon, who is from Benin City in the Edo State of Nigeria, and Porsha had traditional Benin singers and dancers perform at the ceremony.
For the reception, Porsha told the publication she wanted guests to "feel like they have taken a flight and landed in Benin."
"The whole room should be transformed with beautiful colors of browns and rose golds and tans and creams. It should be really, really beautiful and give you that authentic African feel," she shared, later adding, "The other thing I wanted was trees in the room. I want it to feel like an inside/outside space, but luxurious."
People noted the Bravolebrity wore three outfits on her big day—first donning a red gown by Lakimmy along with a headpiece featuring Benin coral beads and then switching into a blue gown and a gold dress, both by Tabik.
The wedding is the first of three ceremonies the couple has planned to celebrate their love, and Porsha told the publication she plans to make their wedding weekend a "true fashion extravaganza" with seven outfit changes.
Porsha had previously hinted that she wanted to have a big wedding. "I am marrying an amazing Nigerian man, honey. It is not going to be intimate," she told Bravo in April. "It is going to be huge probably. It's gonna be big, but I want it to have an intimate feel."
Simon was previously married to Porsha's former co-star Falynn Guobadia. The former couple wed in June 2019 and split in April 2021—the same month Porsha and Simon started dating.
Soon after, the Porsha's Family Matters star set the record straight on the timing of her relationship.
"For all of you that need facts," she said in a statement in May 2021. "I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That's between the two of them"
Porsha continued, "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."
And Falynn had something to say about her ex-husband's new relationship. "At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing," Falynn said in an exclusive statement to E! News. "Sending positivity to all of you."
Simon proposed to Porsha a month later with a massive emerald-cut ring—and he has the approval of her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley and father of her daughter Pilar, 2.
In fact, Porsha spent Mother's Day 2021 with her ex and her now-husband.
"Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Two Black men stepping up and being amazing people-let's praise them!!!! It's truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together."
