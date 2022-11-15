Love Island USA’s Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray Break Up

Watch : Love Island USA Winners Timmy & Zeta Reveal Their Biggest Lesson

Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray have gone from coupled up to split up.

The season four Love Island USA stars, who left the villa together after winning third place on the Peacock series, have broken up. On Nov. 15, Deb took to her Instagram Story to break the news.

"I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," she wrote. "We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other."

Looking back on their relationship, Deb explained she will continue to think fondly of their journey.

"We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience," she added. "We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individual journeys."

As for what led to their split, Deb acknowledged that Jesse moved to California, where she lives, but said that being close didn't exactly bring them closer.