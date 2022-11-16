New Princess Diaries Movie Is Happening 18 Years Later and We Can’t Shut Up

Watch : Mandy Moore Reveals Whether She'd Return for Princess Diaries 3

Welcome back to the kingdom of Genovia.

A third Princess Diaries movie is in the very early stages of development, a source close to the project tells E! News. The cast has not yet been announced.

Disney is working on the new film, with Supergirl's Aadrita Mukerji writing the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources told the outlet that the third movie will be continuation of the beloved 2000s movies and not a new reboot.

Anne Hathaway—who had her breakout role in the 2001 film as Mia Thermopolis, an American teenager who finds out she is heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia—does not yet have a deal to return to the series, per THR. However, she she has been vocal about a third installment in the franchise happening.

After confirming there was a script out there, she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in 2019 that she would love to be a part of it.