Kelly Stafford Breaks Down in Tears When Discussing Matthew Stafford's NFL Future

Kelly Stafford is struggling to love the game of football.

More than a week after Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed into concussion protocol, his wife is speaking out and sharing new insight into why brain health needs to be a priority in the NFL.

"I truly love watching my husband compete and do something he loves," she said on the Nov. 15 episode of The Morning After podcast. "It's what gives him joy, therefore it gives me joy. But would I give it up in a heartbeat? 1,000 percent. I'd give up the football, the money, the fame, everything. I don't need that. I just need the man I fell in love with to be the same man for my kids and the life that we are going to live."

While trying to hold back tears, Kelly said she didn't fall in love with Matthew the football player. Instead, she fell in love with a man who would be a great dad for their children: 5-year-old twins Chandler and Sawyer, as well as Hunter, 4, and Tyler Hall, 2.