Kendall Jenner Supports Ex Harry Styles at Los Angeles Concert

Kendall Jenner still adores Harry Styles.
Instead of late night talking, the 818 founder enjoyed a night out with Hailey Bieber and sister Kylie Jenner while attending Harry's concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.
In videos shared online, Kendall can be seen dancing along to "Watermelon Sugar" while wearing a watermelon themed hat given to her by a fan. (Watch the clips here and here.)
For the event, the Kardashians star wore a halter top and black pants. Next to her?, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black blazer, black top and matching sunglasses. As for Hailey, she looked just as chic in a mesh black top and dark wash jeans.
Harry and Kendall sparked dating rumors back in 2014 when the two were spotted skiing together during a day out in Mammoth Lakes, Calif. Two years later, the pair were photographed together in Anguilla for New Years and were later seen on a yacht in St. Barts.
Despite the PDA, Harry and Kendall have since kept quiet about their relationship.
Back in 2014, Harry was asked by British talk show host Piers Morgan about whether they were dating, to which he responded, "I mean, we went out for dinner, but no, I guess."
Since then, the two have been seen keeping things friendly, with Kendall joining Harry during his time as guest host at The Late Late Show With James Corden in 2019 for a game of "Spill Your Guts."
That same year, Harry appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he confirmed the two were indeed friends. "Yup, been friends for a while now," he said at the time. "Like, several years."