Kendall Jenner Supports Ex Harry Styles at Los Angeles Concert

Kendall Jenner still adores Harry Styles.

Instead of late night talking, the 818 founder enjoyed a night out with Hailey Bieber and sister Kylie Jenner while attending Harry's concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.

In videos shared online, Kendall can be seen dancing along to "Watermelon Sugar" while wearing a watermelon themed hat given to her by a fan. (Watch the clips here and here.)

For the event, the Kardashians star wore a halter top and black pants. Next to her?, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a black blazer, black top and matching sunglasses. As for Hailey, she looked just as chic in a mesh black top and dark wash jeans.