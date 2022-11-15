Ciara Reflects on the Aftermath of Her Breakup From Future

Watch : Hollywood Honors Nightly Pop, "F NICK JONAS" & Ciara Schools Russ

After parting ways from Future, Ciara found the greatest love is self-love.

The "Goodies" singer is reflecting on what she learned from her 2014 breakup from Future. The headline-making split, which came amid rumors that the rapper had cheated, led Ciara to look onward.

"I told myself I've got to figure out how to navigate in the next chapter of my life," she told Women's Health in a Nov. 15 interview. "All the things I was aspiring to have at that time, even thinking about love, I was like, ‘It's going to happen when it's supposed to.'"

But as Ciara—who has been married to NFL player Russell Wilson since 2016—explained, in order to move forward, she had to look inward as well.

"I can't love anybody to the best of my ability if I'm not loving on myself. I can't be the best mom if I'm not loving on myself," she told the outlet. "So I put more focus on me, taking care of me; it was the best thing I could have done."