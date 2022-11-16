Gifts for New Parents: Kiki Kreme, Cuski Baby, Richer Poorer & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Know someone (or someones) who had a new baby this year? Seems like we all do, right? And the further away we live from them, the less often we're able to see their shining faces, or the new kids we've privately convinced ourselves are named after us.
Uh, I mean, the less often we're able to head over and physically help out the happy new parent or two, of course. New babies are an all-hands-on-deck situation: The parents are exhausted; they're suddenly responsible for round-the-clock care for a new mini-them who can't yet communicate what it wants, and there's still stuff like "cooking" and "cleaning" and "going to work" to take care of.
If you can't (or "can't") be there in person to help out, you can always be there in spirit. With presents!
But instead of just getting them onesies their babies will grow out of in five seconds, or shoes that seemed really cute that the time but that the babies are definitely going to kick off in public (never to be seen again), here are 15 gifts you can buy for new parents that they'll really, truly, appreciate.
Why? Because they're actually for them. And, okay, sure, a few for the newborn too. I mean, come on. Have you ever seen a winter hat for a baby? Beyond.
Richer Poorer Vintage Rib Column Dress
For the new mom who won't let chaos stop them from looking fab? This easygoing, wear-anywhere column dress that elevates at-home chores and emergency errand trips alike.
Black Notebook Tray
If you know a parent on bed rest who won't let a little medical intervention stop them from running the world, here's a convertible lap desk to enhance their work-from-home experience.
Baby GUND Plush Stuffed Owl
Okay, fine, this one is for a baby. But look how cute it is! A wee stuffed owl for them to snuggle!
Baby Bottle Sterilizer & Dryer
This countertop wonder can clean, sterilize, and dry baby bottles in a snap. It's one of those "Wait, that exists?" time savers that will place you at the top of new parents' nice lists for holiday seasons to come.
Relax Bed Pillow Full Size
And now, back to just the parents. This supportive neck-and-back pillow will enhance those five precious seconds of rest they get per day.
Lumin Eye-Puff Deflator
For the man newly introduced to using makeup to hide tired eyes: This cooling, de-puffing, and non-intimidating stick from Lumin Skincare.
Kocostar Princess Eye Patch Set
On the other hand? The parent who knows that their under-eye products have some heavy lifting to do. This "Princess Patch" set from Kocostar offers calming and brightening, no matter where she wears them. If it's accidentally out of the house, probably no one will even say anything.
Bath Time Baby Gift Set
Okay, I know I said, "These are gifts for parents, not the babies!" but, can you blame me? This is a practical (and adorable) basket includes everything new parents need to make the early days of bath time fun and memorable.
Mom Relaxation Gift Basket
This all-in-one basket includes bath and body products, chocolates, packets of tea, and more. Baby isn't the only one who gets pampered this year.
Deux par Deux Striped Baby Earflap Winter Hat
I couldn't resist. This pompom-topped striped baby hat is just too cute, and ideal for new parents who live in colder climates.
Deux par Deux Floral Baby Earflap Winter Hat
Again, this sweet floral hat is tailor-made for new parents who can't just let the cat watch the baby when they have to run out.
Slip Silk Privacy Please Sleep In Set
This bedazzled kit includes a shimmering eye mask and a hotel-inspired door hanger from Slip Silk. Together, they indicate one special thing: Someone is genuinely getting some sleep, and not to be disturbed.
Cuski Boo Baby Comforter
I'll let the brand behind this ultra-trendy item speak for itself: "The Boo os made entirely from organically grown bamboo," which makes it "ultra-absorbent," "anti-bacterial," and not just eco-friendly, but "totally sustainable." Suitable for newborns and preemies alike, this calming comforter alternative also super-soft, machine washable, and completely biodegradable. Whether you know a super organic set of new parents or not, this is an impressively if-you-know-you-know type of gift.
Kiki Kreme 8oz
Handmade in Los Angeles, the Kiki Kreme line is specifically formulated to address the needs of expectant and new mothers.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
This shareable set from Elemis "firms and tightens the skin" around the eye "for a refreshed, more youthful appearance in minutes." Per the brand, "panthenol and plankton extract supply skin with the necessary hydration to soften lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet, while the jojoba oil makes wearing them comfortable. I can't guarantee it will completely erase evidence of long nights spent awake with the baby, but they'll make a dent in it.
