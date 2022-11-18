Shania Twain to Receive The Music Icon Award and Perform at 2022 PCAs

Watch : Shania Twain Named Music Icon at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Let's go, girls, because Shania Twain is gonna let it all hang out at the 2022 People's Choice Awards.

On Nov. 16, NBC and E! announced the five-time Grammy-winning singer will receive The Music Icon Award during the Dec. 6 PCAs ceremony in honor of her record-breaking four-decade career and everlasting impact on the music industry.

And we're feelin' alright because in addition to receiving the award, Twain will take the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits as well as her new song "Waking Up Dreaming" off her sixth album Queen of Me, set for release on Feb. 3, 2023. It will mark the country star's first return to the People's Choice Awards stage since 2005 when she won Favorite Country Female Singer.

"I'm so incredibly honored to be named Music Icon," the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" singer said. "I have some of the greatest fans in the world. They have supported me since the early days, and it's their love and passion that keeps me going. I'm thrilled to go back on tour and bring my new music and fan favorites to them, and what better way to start than at the People's Choice Awards!"