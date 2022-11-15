Beyoncé Officially Ties Jay-Z for the Most Grammy Nominations of All Time

Watch : Beyonce & Jay-Z Channel The Proud Family in New Halloween Pic

It looks like love is on top because Beyoncé tied Jay-Z with the most Grammy nominations in history.

The "Break My Soul" singer scooped up a total of nine nods for the 64th Grammys for her seventh studio album Renaissance—including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

The Nov. 15 award show announcement brings Beyoncé's total nomination in her career so far to 88, putting her right next to her husband atop the most nominated artist. The "Empire State of Mind" artist also secured some Grammys love, picking up five nominations, including rap performance and song of the year.

Following behind the dynamic duo is Paul McCartney with 81 nods and Quincy Jones, who has picked up 80 nominations over his career.

Beyoncé's major milestone is just one of the groundbreaking moments during the Grammy nominations.