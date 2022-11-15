Beyoncé Officially Ties Jay-Z for the Most Grammy Nominations of All Time

It looks like love is on top because Beyoncé tied Jay-Z with the most Grammy nominations in history.
The "Break My Soul" singer scooped up a total of nine nods for the 64th Grammys for her seventh studio album Renaissance—including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.
The Nov. 15 award show announcement brings Beyoncé's total nomination in her career so far to 88, putting her right next to her husband atop the most nominated artist. The "Empire State of Mind" artist also secured some Grammys love, picking up five nominations, including rap performance and song of the year.
Following behind the dynamic duo is Paul McCartney with 81 nods and Quincy Jones, who has picked up 80 nominations over his career.
Beyoncé's major milestone is just one of the groundbreaking moments during the Grammy nominations.
Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti became the first Spanish-language album to receive a nomination in the Album of the Year category. It's also the first album to receive the Album of the Year nods at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys.
Other notable moves are Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, with the rapper's album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers being his fourth studio album to be nominated for Album of the Year, making him the first artist from any genre to be nominated with four consecutive studio albums since Billy Joel in 1983.
As for T. Swift, she picked up her sixth Song of the Year nomination for "All Too Well (10-Minute Version"—joining the small group of Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie as the top nominees in the category.