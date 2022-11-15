Jessica Biel Reveals How Her and Justin Timberlake's Marriage Has Changed Over 10 Years

After a decade of marriage Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are still in 7th heaven.
The Sinner star recently reflected on her and the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's major relationship milestone on Today with Hoda and Jenna, explaining to hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, You have to keep working hard to make it fresh."
But the hosts really wanted to know how her marriage to the "Sexy Back" singer has changed over the last decade.
"It feels so, I don't know, a combination of incredibly safe," Jessica noted. "And I guess deep understanding of another person. But then also just, I guess, the safety to adventure again and sort of be curious about the world again as a couple and as individuals."
And the Candy actress—who shares sons Phineas, 7, and Silas, 2, with Justin—revealed, they still try to make time for themselves as a couple amid raising their young children.
"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" she shared. "And he's right, you have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."
But Jessica admitted that finding the balance is easier said than done.
"It's so hard," the 7th Heaven alum said. "I'm trying to take my own advice and I am so bad at it."
The couple officially celebrated 10 years of marriage on Oct. 19. The *NSYNC alum shared a series of cute snaps of himself and Jessica over the. years.
"10 years ain't enough," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram. "You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!"