JoJo Siwa Sounds Off on Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comment

JoJo Siwa is slamming Candace Cameron Bure's recent comments.

The internet sensation sounded off on the Full House alum's recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, in which she claimed that the Great American Family network—where Candace is a chief creative officer—"will keep traditional marriage at the core." In short, there are no current plans to feature same-sex couples in their Christmas movies.

JoJo, who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, called Candace's comment "rude and hurtful to a whole community of people" in a Nov. 15 Instagram post.

She added, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press."

JoJo's Dance Moms co-star Maddie Ziegler vocalized support for the 19-year-old, writing, "go off jojo!!!!!!!"

JoJo and Candace, 46, had an unexpected feud earlier this year, after the Dance Moms alum called Candace the "rudest celebrity I've met" in a July TikTok. According to Candace, this post prompted her to reach out to the Nickelodeon star, , who revealed her comments stemmed from an instance several years prior when she was denied a photo opportunity with Candace. The Fuller House star said she told JoJo, "I feel crummy, I feel—JoJo, I'm so sorry."