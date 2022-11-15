Lizzo, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars React to 2023 Grammy Nominations

Watch : Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Congratulations to the nominees!

On Nov. 15, many musicians woke up to the news that they had been nominated for the 2023 Grammys, which are set to air Feb. 5.

As many people began returning to bars, clubs and concerts in 2022, the best and brightest of the music industry celebrated as well, releasing albums to commemorate the season. For starters, Beyoncé led the pack with nine nominations—eight of those for her July album Renaissance—tying the record for most nominations of all time with her husband, Jay-Z, with 88 total nods. Following her includes Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and The-Dream with six each.

Viola Davis was also nominated for her first Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Finding Me. If she were to win, she would become an EGOT winner.