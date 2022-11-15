Lizzo, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars React to 2023 Grammy Nominations

Lizzo, Kelsea Ballerini and Kim Petras were among the performers who celebrated their 2023 Grammy nominations, which were announced Nov. 15 by the Recording Academy. See all of their reactions here.

Congratulations to the nominees! 

On Nov. 15, many musicians woke up to the news that they had been nominated for the 2023 Grammys, which are set to air Feb. 5.

As many people began returning to bars, clubs and concerts in 2022, the best and brightest of the music industry celebrated as well, releasing albums to commemorate the season. For starters, Beyoncé led the pack with nine nominations—eight of those for her July album Renaissance—tying the record for most nominations of all time with her husband, Jay-Z, with 88 total nods. Following her includes Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven and Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled and The-Dream with six each.

Viola Davis was also nominated for her first Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for Finding Me. If she were to win, she would become an EGOT winner. 

photos
See the Stars Inside the 2022 Grammys Ceremony

Keep scrolling to see all of your favorite musicians react to their Grammy nominations, and see who gets the golden gramophone for yourself when the ceremony airs Feb. 5 on CBS.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Doja Cat

Doja Cat reacted to her Grammy nominations for Woman, simply writing on Twitter, "gwammy."

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini posted a video of her live reaction at a diner when she found out her song "Heartfirst" was nominated for "Best Country Solo Performance," writing, "the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn't be more cosmic. here's to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst."

AB + DM
Lizzo

In response to her six nominations, Lizzo tweeted, "I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?"

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Kate Somerville
Kim Petras

Kim Petras celebrated her first-ever Grammy nomination for her collaboration with Sam Smith on "Unholy" on her Instagram Story, writing, "So ... we Grammy nominated Sammy." She then posted a picture of a black pug with the lyrics to Kelly Clarkson's "A Moment Like This." On her Twitter, she wrote, "grammy nominated slut from west germany" and "omg maybe i'll b a tranny with a grammy." Petras added, "SAM ! I CAN NEVER THANK U ENOUGH I LOVE U MORE THEN WORDS can say."

Paula Lobo/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Gayle

First-time nominee Gayle posted a snap of her face streaked with makeup on her Instagram Story, captioning the pic, "I'M CRYING WHAT" and "SONG OF THE F--KING YEAR."

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Coldplay

Coldplay thanked the Recording Academy for their three nominations, writing on Twitter, "Thank you @RecordingAcad for three 2023 GRAMMY nominations for Music Of The Spheres."

