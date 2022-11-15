Why Taylor Swift's Midnights Isn't Eligible for 2023 Grammy Awards

Watch : Why Silk Sonic Is "Sexually" Withdrawing From 2023 Grammys

Don't call this a snub, Swifties.

As the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced Nov. 15, some music fans were disappointed to discover Taylor Swift's Midnights album didn't receive any love from The Recording Academy.

But perhaps fans will shake this one off after receiving the whole story.

To receive a nomination for the 2023 award show, albums had to be released before Sept. 30. For Taylor, her 10th studio album, Midnights, was released on Oct. 21, meaning it could snag awards for the 2024 Grammys.

Taylor still has a big reason to celebrate. The 32-year-old received multiple nominations including Best Music Video for "All Too Well: The Short Film" and Best Visual Media Song for "Carolina."

"All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" also received a nod for Song of the Year. The nomination makes her the most nominated female artist in Grammys history in the Song of the Year category. Barbra Streisand previously held the title. (See the full list of nominations here.)