Basically Everyone Has a Rewatch Podcast Now So We Made a Comprehensive List

Bethenny Frankel's new Real Housewives podcast is just the latest example of a star revisiting their own show, following in the earbuds of Zach Braff, Rachel Bilson and more.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 19, 2022 1:00 PMTags
TVPodcastCelebritiesFeaturesPodcasts
Watch: Lauren Conrad & Kristin Cavallari Discuss Laguna Beach FEUD

This episode is brought to you by nostalgia.

Bethenny Frankel is ready to rewind to her time on The Real Housewives of New York with her new podcast, ReWives. Three years after her departure, the Skinnygirl founder is set to revisit iconic episodes from the franchise to offer her signature no-holds-barred takes on the drama. And having scarcely looked back since she put down her apple, she's found herself defending her new project from critics. 

"For those of you who don't understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away, I didn't want to be a part of it, it wasn't what I thought i should be doing at my life, and I wasn't proud of it," Frankel said on her Instagram Story on Nov. 13. "This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience versus a situation where we didn't control the editing and we didn't control the process."

Her plan to launch a podcast dedicated to sharing stories and spilling secrets about the show that launched her career isn't exactly original, with rewatch podcasts becoming the latest trend in Hollywood. 

photos
An Exhaustive Guide to Bachelor Nation's Many Podcasts

Earlier this month, a second show helmed by two Friday Night Lights alum dropped, while Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti's Laguna Beach retrospective, Back to the Beach, nearly broke the Internet when they welcomed Lauren Conrad onto the mic to finally set the record straight on their infamous love triangle. Plus, The Office, New Girl and One Tree Hill are just a handful of other beloved TV shows being looked at with a fresh perspective by its stars. (And a special shoutout to the seeming OG of them all, Joshua Malina and Hrishikesh Hirway's The West Wing Weekly, which launched in 2016 and discussed every episode of the beloved political drama before endings its watch in 2020.)

So get ready to rate, review and subscribe as we break down all of the rewatch podcasts that are currently streaming: 

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

3

Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean

iHeartRadio
The Real Housewives

The podcast: ReWives
The host: Bethenny Frankel
The gist: The Skinnygirl founder is ready to mention it all when she rewatches iconic episodes from the Bravo franchise, including "Scary Island" from The Real Housewives of New York, the "Dinner Party from Hell" from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills  and the iconic "Table Flip" from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

While the RHONY alum left the series in 2019, Bethenny is still involved in the drama, with her former costars Luann DeLesseps and Carole Radziwill recently taking a shot at B for starting the podcast.

"I think she's trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going," de Lesseps said on the Everything Iconic podcast. "It's pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives,." 

Radziwill, meanwhile, tweeted, "Oh lordy…how original. But she did build her brand by trashing & mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best."

Dear Media
Laguna Beach

The podcast: Back to the Beach
The hosts: Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti
The gist: The early aughts' most famous teen exes reunite for an episode-by-episode rewatch, breaking down every argument, making fun of their high school antics and revealing what was really in those red Solo cups. 

For their season one finale episode, Colletti and Cavallari welcomed Lauren Conrad, with the love triangle reuniting for the first time publicly to come clean and reveal major secrets about the MTV reality series. It was epic. 

Kast
The O.C.

The podcast: Welcome to the OC, Bitches!
The hosts: Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke
The gist: Nostalgia, here we come! Bilson and Clarke, who played Summer Roberts and Julie Cooper respectively, break down each episode of the Fox teen drama to divulge what was really going down in Orange County. Since its debut in May 2021, the pair have welcomed series creator Josh Schwartz, co-star Peter Gallagher and, most notably, Adam Brody, Bilson's ex-boyfriend of three years who played emo icon Seth Cohen

PodcastOne
Friday Night Lights

The podcast: It's Not Only Football: Friday Night Lights and Beyond
The hosts: Scott Porter, Zach Gilford and Mae Whitman 
The gist: The Dillon Panthers' two beloved quarterbacks huddle up with the Parenthood star and FNL superfan to relive the critically acclaimed NBC drama's glory days.

Recently launched on Nov. 10, the podcast will feature guests—including fellow cast members and celebrity friends—and fun segments, in addition to Porter and Gilford sharing their stories about making the show. 

iHeartRadio
Friday Night Lights

The podcast: Clear Eyes, Full Hearts
The hosts: Derek Phillips and Stacey Oristano
The gist: The show so nice it's been podcasted about twice! Oristano and Phillips, who played the fan-favorite couple Billy and Mindy Riggins, welcome their former co-stars and crew members to break down every play of the NBC series.

One Tree Hill

The podcast: Drama Queens
The hosts: Bethany Joy Lenz, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton 
The gist: They don't wanna be anything other than they've been trying to be lately! The trio, who played best friends Haley, Brook and Peyton, don't hold back while dissecting every episode of the longrunning CW drama. The actresses have discussed the drama and misconduct that allegedly plagued the set, which included internal politics and alliances, feelings of discomfort over certain sex scenes, and the reported sexual harassment by creator Mark Schwahn (allegations he's never addressed publicly).

"For us, this was really about reclaiming our show," Bush explained in an interview on CBS Mornings in January 2022. "It was about taking all of the joy and the power back and taking out the trash." Looking at the experience "as grown women, as producer, directors, creatives," she added, "We just said, 'You know, there's clearly something special here. What if we went and found it? What if we mined for the gold and throw out the rest of it?'"

iHeartRadio
Gilmore Girls

The podcast: I'm All In
The host: Scott Patterson
The gist: Unlike his iconic Gilmore Girls persona, Luke Danes, the actor embraced technology when he began his rewatch podcast in May 2021, a decision that would likely cause the somewhat charming curmudgeon to roll his eyes and point to his diner's "No Cell Phones" sign. And the endeavor marked the first time that Patterson would be watching the beloved series.

"I make the sausage, but I don't eat it. I'm with it 12 to 14 hours a day, I don't really want to consume it," Patterson told E! News at the time. "I just don't like watching myself, it's a nauseating experience for me."

But his desire to interact with Gilmore Girls' "ravenous" fanbase ultimately proved more potent. 

"It was really a good idea to engage the fans because they are hungry to take about it and still sort of be in the deep end, if you will, of the Gilmore-sphere," Patterson explained. "It's a very rich environment where they are very well-versed and they want to talk about it. This platform is giving them another opportunity to discuss it."

iHeartRadio
Boy Meets World

The podcast: Pod Meets World
The hosts: Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong and Will Friedle
The gist: TGI-Fishel, Strong and Friedle reuniting to break down every episode of the classic sitcom! And the trio isn't shy about sharing some seriously good scoop, with Fishel revealing her childhood crush on Strong and that she was almost fired during the first season.

iHeartRadio
Beverly Hills, 90210

The podcast: 9021OMG
The hosts: Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth
The gist: Thirty years after graduating from West Bev, Spelling and Garth return to pop culture's most famous zip code to share all of the juicy secrets about the iconic soap. 

The podcast, which launched in 2020, even gave Spelling to opportunity to introduce BH, 90210, with Spelling telling E! News that her daughter Stella "loves" the fashion on the show.

Earwolf
The Office

The podcast: Office Ladies
The hosts: Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey
The gist: Pam and Anagela are IRL besties! Fischer and Kinsey teamed up for their popular pod in October 2019 to offer behind the scenes commentary (aided by meticulous note cards and a fast fact formula) and banter that only best friends can provide.

Inspired by their podcast, the duo released their book, The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There, in May 2022.

iHeartRadio
Scrubs

The podcast: Fake Doctors, Real Friends
The hosts: Zach Braff and Donald Faison 
The gist: As the show's name suggests, Braff and Faison have remained close since Scrubs ended 13 years ago, and, when the coronavirus pandemic had sent the world into lockdown in March 2020, they did what any bored pair of friends would do: They started a hit podcast.

In addition to offering insight about the making of the medical sitcom, the actors take calls from fans and offer life advice, all while shooting the s--t and building up their own vocabulary, like when Faison memorably used the word "deservant" in an early episode and became canon for loyal listeners.

 "Scrubs created all of these sayings—whether it be 'Eagle' or 'Chocolate Bear,' and now through this podcast, the show lives on," Faison told E! News in September 2020. "'Deservant,' which is a word that I made up, is now in the Scrubs vernacular but was never in Scrubs. This show is like, alright, so you were a fan of Turk and JD and you really enjoyed hanging out with them? You can hang out with them for another hour and a half every Tuesday and Thursday!"

iHeartRadio
New Girl

The podcast: Welcome to Our Show
The hosts: Zooey Deschanel, Hannah Simone and Lamorne Morris
The gist: The co-stars and real-life friends return to Apartment 4D each week to offer behind the scenes secrets about the sitcom with guests such as creator Liz Meriweather and fellow cast members Jake Johnson, Justin Long and Dermot Mulroney. Because sometimes people aren't the worst.

iHeartRadio
Gossip Girl

The podcast: XOXO
The host: Jessica Szohr
The gist: Spotted: Szohr welcoming guests—which have included co-stars Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen, as well as the show's creators and costume designer—to share on-set memories and break down the pop culture phenomenon that was GG. You know you love a deep-dive.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After About 2 Years of Dating

2
Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Deepti Addresses Comparisons to Zanab

3

Jhené Aiko Gives Birth to Baby With Big Sean

4

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

5

Aaron Carter's Manager Gives Insight Into Late Star's Final Days