Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Officially Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Watch : Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

This red carpet debut was three years in the making.

Liam Hemsworth and his longtime girlfriend Gabriella Brooks made their red carpet debut at the Sydney, Australia premiere of his latest film Poker Face. For the occasion, Gabriella, 26, donned a shimmery gold sleeveless dress with a high neckline, with her hair pulled back in a bun and a blunt bangs sweeping across her forehead. Liam, meanwhile, kept things simple in a black suit.

The couple first sparked romance rumors back in Dec. 2019, just a few months after Liam and wife Miley Cyrus announced their split after two years married and a decade together. At the time, the Hunger Games actor was spotted introducing the model to his family at a restaurant in Bryon Bay, Australia.

However, Liam made things Instagram official in June 2021, posting a group shot from a fundraiser on Instagram that featured Gabriella.

And even his family is feeling the love for Gabriella, as an insider exclusively told E! News in Jan 2021 that Liam's family "very much approves and likes having her around. They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him."