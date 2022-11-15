Ashley Park’s Holiday Collection Has Festive Staples You’ll Want To Wear All Year Round

We interviewed Ashley Park because we think you'll like her picks. Ashley is a paid spokesperson for Rent the Runway. The products featured from Ashley's Rent the Runway collaboration. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you have a full closet and still feel like you have nothing to wear, you need to check out Rent the Runway. You can rent designer styles for special events or you can have a constantly rotating wardrobe if you have a yearlong membership. This is just what you need for an event-filled holiday season. Emily in Paris star Ashley Park collaborated with Rent the Runway to create her first clothing collaboration. She told E!, "The collection has a lot of stuff that people can have as a staple piece in their closet for those times when you're like 'Oh my gosh, I need something to wear for a nice dinner.'"
The Netflix star shared, "What I love is that these pieces deliver a head-turner moment, but they're also understated at the same time. I want people to feel like it's the holiday season without feeling cheesy, cliché, and overdone. I also want people to feel like they're in the spotlight and show them they can be glitz and glam while being chic, sleek, and sexy at the same time."
Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, the Ashley Park x RTR collection has the versatile pieces you need to look and feel your best this holiday season.
E!: What do you like about Rent the Runway and why was this the perfect brand to partner with for your first clothing collaboration?
AP: AP: I was a Rent the Runway customer for a long time, starting almost ten years ago. I was starting out as an actor and I didn't have any access to fancy clothes. I just didn't have the funds for a fancy dress. I even thought to myself "should I just return it with tags?" One of my actor friends told me about Rent the Runway and I just was so excited about it because that I could finally have access to these amazing clothes that I usually wouldn't. It's so affordable, especially for an actor just starting out. Absolutely.
At this point, sustainable fashion is something that's really important to me. I love that we are recycling and sharing these pieces. I love that Rent the Runway is a female-owned company. For me, it was an easy match. I only try to partner with brands that feel very genuine to me. This is such a wonderful opportunity with women who love fashion too and care so much about their customers.
E!: Fashion is at the forefront with Emily in Paris. Do you feel any pressure picking outfits since there's such an increased interest in what you're wearing?
AP: To be fair, I do have the support of a stylist helping me, so let's get that out there first. But, for me, if it's not joyful, I'm not doing it. I don't feel a pressure with how my outfits look, but I do feel a sense of responsibility because I think it's important for me to know where my clothes come from. I want to know if they're sustainably and ethically made. For me, my only pressure is how am I going to feel comfortable. I prioritize comfort and once I find those comfortable pieces, there is no pressure.
E!: The pieces are incredibly versatile. Was that something you prioritized while you worked on the collection or did that occur organically?
AP: For me, I sometimes have this anxiety wondering how everyone else is going to dress. Is my outfit too dressed up? Or am I not dressed up enough. I wanted every piece to hit that spot in between where you can really wow the room or you can go more casual.
Ashley Park x RTR
Ashley Park x RTR Nightcap Tuxedo Jumpsuit
"All of my friends love a halter. I feel a little bit protected and bit sexy at the same time. I love the color and the mix of masculine and feminine elements. It's business in the front and party in the back. It's sophisticated, but also super sexy. I haven't seen anything else like it. It has some elements that remind me of YSL too."
Ashley Park x RTR Twilight Spritz Sequin Dress
"I wanted to make the most comfortable version of this that also looks good on any body type. I want everyone to feel comfortable, even if they're on their period. The cool thing about this dress is you can wear it off the shoulder completely or just on one shoulder. You can really make it how you want it to be."
Ashley Park x RTR L’Amour Vegan Leather Dress
"You're going to love this dress. I promise it's actually so comfortable. It has a nice flexibility to it compared to latex dresses where you can hardly move. This is the easiest dress to put on and take off. The material is so stretchy. It hugs you in the right way. It's not constrictive and I love the latex look."
Ashley Park x RTR Apres Soiree Blazer Dress
"I have always gravitated to this suit look, like with the jumpsuit. I love that it's a mini with those suiting elements. I think the velvet is so nostalgic and really goes with the holiday season so well."
Ashley Park x RTR Scene Stealer Mini Dress
"I've really been into asymmetry lately. These ruffles feel attractive and good to wear on any day. The fun part for me is that it's tied in a bow, but you can do so much more with it. Use it as a statement piece. You can wrap it around your neck as a scarf. It gives an old Hollywood feeling."
Ashley Park x RTR Encore Velvet Mini Dress
"This dress makes me picture mistletoe, but I also think you can wear it all year long. I love the puff sleeve and the neckline. It feels very sophisticated, but it has range. Wear it to dinner with your boyfriend's family, but then you can go out dancing without changing your outfit. It's fun and flirty while being sophisticated and sexy. "
"I can see Emily wearing this. I see Mindy wearing the patent, vegan leather one or that jumpsuit that you have your eye on. We're starting to see Mindy on sleeker date nights and she's getting more Parisian too."
