Chris Hemsworth Says Avengers Stars Trolled Chris Evans' Sexiest Man Alive Cover in Group Text

The Avengers recently assembled to troll Chris Evans on his latest achievement.
Following the announcement that Evans had been named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2022, Chris Hemsworth revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that he and and several of his co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—including Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner—roasted the Captain America star in their infamous group text.
"We have an Avengers text chain and it very quickly was like what are you doing with your hands back there," Hemsworth said in the Nov. 14 interview. "Downey said he's being arrested, I said beautiful mug shot and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which I won't repeat."
When asked whether he was proud of Evans for securing the cover, the Extraction actor—who held the title back in 2014—said, "Absolutely. He's indeed a sexy man."
Evans himself predicted that his picking up the title would lead to some teasing, telling People in his Sexiest Man Alive cover story, "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment."
However, the Knives Out actor is just the latest MCU star to receive the honor Evans' win dethroned last year's winner and fellow Avenger, Paul Rudd. And prior to the Antman star, Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan nabbed the title in 2020.
But while Evans knew he'd get some ribbing from his pals, admitted that his securing the title is extra sweet for at least one person in his life: his mom, Lisa.
"My mom will be so happy," he explained. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."
As for Lisa? The win was inevitable. he told the outlet, "I am not surprised at all. Our family will be beside themselves."