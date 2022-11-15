Chris Hemsworth Says Avengers Stars Trolled Chris Evans' Sexiest Man Alive Cover in Group Text

Watch : Chris Evans & Alba Baptista Confirm Romance With PDA Stroll

The Avengers recently assembled to troll Chris Evans on his latest achievement.

Following the announcement that Evans had been named People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2022, Chris Hemsworth revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that he and and several of his co-stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—including Robert Downey Jr. and Jeremy Renner—roasted the Captain America star in their infamous group text.

"We have an Avengers text chain and it very quickly was like what are you doing with your hands back there," Hemsworth said in the Nov. 14 interview. "Downey said he's being arrested, I said beautiful mug shot and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which I won't repeat."

When asked whether he was proud of Evans for securing the cover, the Extraction actor—who held the title back in 2014—said, "Absolutely. He's indeed a sexy man."