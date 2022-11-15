Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Have a Golden Mother-Daughter Date on the Red Carpet

Watch : Kate Hudson Reveals How Mom Goldie Hawn Inspires Her Career

No mystery here: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn are the ultimate mother-daughter duo.

For the Los Angeles premiere of Kate's latest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Nov. 14, the actress was accompanied by none other than her beloved mom on the red carpet. The two were all smiles while posing for pics, with Goldie wearing an all-black ensemble paired with a black coat sporting silver detail. Meanwhile, Kate opted for a full-length nude-colored gown, complete with gold and silver embellishments.

Kate and Goldie's fun-filled mother-daughter date is just the latest of notable outings between the pair over the years. In fact, in 2018, the duo also attended that year's Screen Actors Guild Awards side-by-side with the two serving as presenters together for the first time. Although as they joked to E! News at the time, that wasn't exactly the first time they've teamed up to do just about anything together, of course.

"We've presented other things together," Goldie shared. "In the living room, we've presented dinners, birthday parties."