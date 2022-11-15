The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Music's most-anticipated list of nominees is finally here in full.
The nominations for the 2023 Grammys were announced on Nov. 15, and the star-studded list for the ceremony, which will air on Feb. 5, 2023, proved to be one for the books. Ahead of the nail-biting announcement featuring next year's nominees, artists who released new music during the eligible period over the last year, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele, were just some of the few musicians fans predicted would snag a mention.
And though Silk Sonic fans may have also predicted that the superduo would sweep the night again, as the group announced earlier this year, they have chosen to "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdraw their album from being considered for the 2023 round.
As for who is up for the golden award for one of the music's biggest nights? Keep reading to see every artist who made the list:
Best Pop Solo Performance:
"Easy on Me"- Adele
"Moscow Mule"- Bad Bunny
"Bad Habit"- Steve Lacy
"Woman"- Doja Cat
"About Damn Time"- Lizzo
"As it Was"- Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Bam Bam" - Camilla Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" - Coldplay & BTS
"Unholy" - Sam Smith & Kim Petras
"I Like You (A Happier Song) - Post Malone & Doja Cat
Check back as this list is being updated in real time.
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Special - Lizzo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
"Break My Soul" - Beyonce
"Rosewood" - Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" - Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" - David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" - Kaytranada featuring H. E. R.