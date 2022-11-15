Teen Mom's Gary Shirley Honors His and Amber Portwood's Daughter Leah on 14th Birthday

Watch : Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Loses Custody of Son James

Gary Shirley is celebrating his little girl.

The Teen Mom star penned a birthday tribute to daughter Leah, who he shares with ex Amber Portwood, in honor of her 14th birthday.

"Wishing my very awesome daughter Leah shirley a very happy birthday, she's a very smart young lady & I couldn't ask for a better kid," Gary wrote on Instagram Nov. 12. "I love you Leah so very much."

Gary's birthday shoutout for his daughter comes one year after Leah's 13th birthday celebration was filmed for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. As seen in the Sept. 6 episode, Amber attended the event for her estranged daughter.

"We're working on our relationship and I'm being patient," Amber said during the episode. "Last year, my daughter asked for space and I'm doing my best to be present for her while respecting her boundaries."

As for how Leah felt about the encounter, Leah told her dad during the episode, "I want us to be friendly together and not have any issues or anything."