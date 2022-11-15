Get $69 Worth of Too Faced 36-Hour Waterproof Eyeliner for Just $29

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Beauty product enthusiasts know that reliable eyeliner can be tough to find. The ideal eyeliner is well-pigmented, smooth to apply, and long-lasting. If you're looking for makeup you can depend on, turn to your fellow shoppers. The Too Faced Killer Liner 36-Hour Waterproof Eyeliner has a devoted following with lots of rave reviews. If you to switch things up and add a little dimension to your look, there's a bundle with three eyeliner shades at a major discount.

You can get three Too Faced Killer Liner 36-Hour Waterproof Eyeliners for just $29 at QVC. If you bought those products separately, it would cost $69. This bundle has three eyeliner shades: Brown, Black, and Purpley Gray. These eyeliners have a precision gel formula, which glides on easily for a super smooth, sharp-looking line. Or you can smudge the line to create a smoky look. There are lots of possibilities with this set. Shop the limited-time deal before it disappears.