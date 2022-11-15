Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Selfies After Illness

Watch : Behati Prinsloo GIVES THE FINGER After Adam Levine Scandal

Behati Prinsloo is baring her bump.

The model, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey on Nov. 11, posting several the photos of her growing baby belly on Instagram Stories. The images, taken in the mirror of her giant walk-in closet, showed Behati rocking a colorful crop top, low-rise sweatpants and a large shearling jacket.

To capture just how much her bump has grown, the former Victoria's Secret Angel snapped herself striking both front-facing and profile poses.

The posts come just days after Behati shared that she had been feeling a bit under the weather due to a bout of illness. "Day 10 of being sick," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 11. "Send help."

But in sickness and in health, the mom of Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, has continued to document her road to baby No. 3 on social media. In fact, she has not publicly spoken about the recent cheating allegations surrounding Adam—something that the Maroon 5 frontman himself was quick the quash when Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with claims that she had a year-long affair with the singer.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Adam wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."