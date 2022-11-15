Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in New Selfies After Illness

After revealing that she's been sick for 10 days, Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, gave fans a pregnancy update by sharing photos of her growing baby bump.

Behati Prinsloo is baring her bump.

The model, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Levine, shared a glimpse into her pregnancy journey on Nov. 11, posting several the photos of her growing baby belly on Instagram Stories. The images, taken in the mirror of her giant walk-in closet, showed Behati rocking a colorful crop top, low-rise sweatpants and a large shearling jacket.

To capture just how much her bump has grown, the former Victoria's Secret Angel snapped herself striking both front-facing and profile poses.

The posts come just days after Behati shared that she had been feeling a bit under the weather due to a bout of illness. "Day 10 of being sick," she wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 11. "Send help." 

But in sickness and in health, the mom of Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4, has continued to document her road to baby No. 3 on social media. In fact, she has not publicly spoken about the recent cheating allegations surrounding Adam—something that the Maroon 5 frontman himself was quick the quash when Instagram model Sumner Stroh came forward with claims that she had a year-long affair with the singer.

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner," Adam wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story post. "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances, it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

photos
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Cutest Pics

And it looks like Behati is also focused on her growing family instead of the online chatter. Scroll on for more of her pregnancy journey.

Instagram
Comfy Mama

Behati Prinsloo proved that maternity clothes can be chic and stylish in a crop stop, sweatpants and oversized jacket in this Nov. 13 snap.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She captured her growing belly by striking a profile pose in her mirror selfie.

Instagram
Shoes Galore

Even during her pregnancy, Behati continues to rock sweet kicks.

In a March 2021 interview with Complex, Adam Levine spoke about his wife's sneaker collection. "Lowkey, a small collection of like 20 out of 10. Just like the greatest shoes," he said. "I helped curate the collection. She loves Jordans. Jordan 1's are her favorites." 

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

Behati snapped this mirror selfie on Oct. 18.

Instagram
All Smiles

The model flashed a smile as she models black maxi-dress by BUMPSUIT on Oct. 15.

Instagram
Baby Belly

Behati showed off her growing bump in a tie-dyed crop top.

Instagram
Reflections

She completed her festival-ready maternity look with drawstring pants.

Stewy / BACKGRID
Bikini Bumpin'

The Calirosa co-founder soaked up in the sun in a blue two-piece in August 2022.

Stewy / BACKGRID
Beach Babe

Behati hits the beach in Maui in July 2022.

