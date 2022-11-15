Love Island’s Mackenzie Dipman Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Ben Ashby

Watch : Love Island USA: EXCLUSIVE Details on the Steamy New Season

Mackenzie Dipman has found love off the island.

The Love Island USA star debuted her new relationship with Ben Ashby on Instagram with a series of romantic images taken at various outings.

In one of the photos, Mackenzie—who appeared on the reality television show's second and fourth season—is dressed in a blue figure-hugging gown with a halter top, while Ben, with his arm wrapped around her, donned a black suit. The pair were also captured sharing sweet embraces and kisses in other candid moments, including a snapshot taken outside a Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament restaurant.

Mackenzie captioned her post, "the love story from season 4 that you didn't get to see," accompanied with a heart emoji.

The pair both have careers in the entertainment industry, the same home state and the same alma mater, but it's unclear how they met.