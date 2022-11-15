Love Island’s Mackenzie Dipman Debuts Romance With Boyfriend Ben Ashby

Mackenzie Dipman has found love off the island.
The Love Island USA star debuted her new relationship with Ben Ashby on Instagram with a series of romantic images taken at various outings.
In one of the photos, Mackenzie—who appeared on the reality television show's second and fourth season—is dressed in a blue figure-hugging gown with a halter top, while Ben, with his arm wrapped around her, donned a black suit. The pair were also captured sharing sweet embraces and kisses in other candid moments, including a snapshot taken outside a Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament restaurant.
Mackenzie captioned her post, "the love story from season 4 that you didn't get to see," accompanied with a heart emoji.
The pair both have careers in the entertainment industry, the same home state and the same alma mater, but it's unclear how they met.
Mackenzie, whose hometown is Scottsdale, Ariz., told the Arizona Republic that she had graduated from Arizona State University in 2020. Afterward, she told the outlet, she went straight to filming Love Island season two, where she was coupled up with Connor Trott.
Ben also graduated from ASU in 2020, as seen in pictures posted on his Instagram. According to Ben's IMDB biography, he works in the film industry as a "writer, director and actor hailing from Phoenix, Arizona."
Mackenzie's latest relationship update comes two months after she entered the Love Island season four villa on episode 27, only to voluntarily leave on episode 33 as a single woman. Reflecting on her departure, Mackenzie told the Arizona Republic in August 2022 that she made the decision out of her best interest.
"I had expressed to producers that I was ready to leave," she said, "I had an amazing time in there. It just felt like at that point in the process, if you're not in a relationship, then you probably shouldn't be there."