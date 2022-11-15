10 Trench Coats to Rock the Winter Trend Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If there's one fashion trend that beats the test of time, it's the trench coat.
The thing about trench coats is that they're so easy to dress up or down depending on what you're feeling. It's a classic piece of outerwear that simply never goes out of style, so if you're looking to add one to your closet that you can wear for years to come, this guide of the 10 trendiest trench coats has got you covered. Almost all of these picks are on sale or under $100, so you can get in on the look without breaking the bank.
Keep scrolling for the trench coats you need to add to your wardrobe ASAP!
Trench Coat
This trench coat is giving The Matrix vibes in the best way possible. The coat comes in three different colors that are all super chic, along with a detachable belt and hidden pockets. Pair it with a mini dress and some kitten heels for a cute evening look.
Vinyl Longline Trench Coat
This longline vinyl trench coat from Nasty Gal comes in two chic colors currently on sale from $202 for $80, which is a total steal. The structural, double breasted style is super chic, especially in this dark yellow tone.
ASOS DESIGN Curve Boyfriend Trench Coat In Chocolate
I love a trench coat, but I especially love a trench coat on sale. This chocolate colored trench coat is so stylish and easy to dress up and down. Pair it with jeans, dresses, midi skirts and more.
Two Tone Oversized Belted Trench Coat
This two tone oversized trench coat is an easy piece to throw over every outfit if you're looking for an elevated feel that doesn't take much effort. It's trendy, functional and only $35. Snag it while you can.
ASOS DESIGN Faux Leather Trench Coat
Complete your winter uniform with this super chic and cool faux leather trench coat. It's currently on sale at Nordstrom for $78, and is one of those versatile pieces you'll get so much wear out of.
Plus Sage Khaki Woven Belted Sleeveless Lightweight Trench Coat
If you're more into the sleeveless vest look, you can do that with the trench coat trend, too! This lightweight trench coat comes in two different colors and this khaki style is currently on sale for $34. Pair it with bodysuits, dresses and more to add a trendy vibe to any outfit.
ASOS DESIGN Longline Trench Coat In Stone
This is a classic take on the longline trench coat that will become a staple in your winter wardrobe. Layer it over sweaters, bodysuits, dresses, trousers and more for an elevated everyday look.
Twill Double Breasted Trench Coat
This just might be my favorite trench coat on this list. The color is so elegant and wearable, and it's pretty much perfect down to the belted waist and button detailing. It's also only $35— a total steal for chic outerwear.
Winnipeg Black Trench Coat
For a shorter take on the trench coat look that is still just as stylish, check out this black trench coat from Lulus. Pair it with a mini skirt, sweater, sheer tights and some knee-high boots for the cutest fall-to-winter outfit ever.
ASOS DESIGN Teddy Borg Spliced Trench Coat In Khaki
The first word that comes to mind when looking at this trench coat is "cool," followed by the phrase, "I want it." This teddy trench coat is simply perfect, especially for the winter. It's selling out fast!
