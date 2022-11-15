Tamera Mowry-Housley's Holiday Gift Picks for Your Sister, Sister and the Rest of the Family

We interviewed Tamera Mowry-Housley because we think you'll like her picks. Tamera is a paid spokesperson for Amazon. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in need of some shopping inspiration, let Tamera Mowry-Housley guide your holiday gift picks. Tamera's list spans many categories, including home essentials, fashion, beauty products, and games. The avid Amazon shopper said, "I shop on Amazon for gifts every year. I also love the deals. I may be on TV, but I still love a really good deal, you know?"
Tamera explained, "When I was putting my list together, I wanted to give you diverse picks. I don't want it to just be about shopping for one type of person because I want to show you how much you can really do on Amazon. You can get so many different things for so many different people."
Tamera Mowry-Housley's Holiday Gift Picks
Zesica Women’s Long Batwing Sleeve Wrap Sweater Dress
"This is a really beautiful, sweater dress. You can add a blazer with that or a jacket and some knee-high boots. I love the brown fabric of the V-neck sweater dress. You can dress that up or dress that down."
This dress comes in 22 colorways and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bolden GLOW Hydrating Mask: Deeply Hydrating and Moisturizing Face Mask with Hyaluronic Acid for Dry Skin- Gentle and Non-Comedogenic
"In the winter season, my skin gets really dry, so I always need to take extra care of my skin. You need to have a good hydrating mask. The hydrating mask is a definite from my picks."
UNO Family Card Game, with 112 Cards in a Sturdy Storage Tin
"I love UNO. It's an easy game that's easy to learn. It's not intimidating and anyone can be included. Everyone can enjoy Uno. My kids know how to play I and they beat me at it. There's an adrenaline rush from playing UNO."
"Whenever I do gift guides, I try to think about different people in the family that you may be shopping for and include the kids too, but Uno is a good one for the whole family. It may seem like a kids game, but we all have fun."
This game has 51,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights, Touch Screen and 3X/2X/1X Magnification, Two Power Supply Modes
"I love the magnifications, the lighting, and how it folds. I use it at home and when I travel. You can use it anywhere. I travel a lot, but during the quarantine, I learned how to do my makeup because we were doing everything from home. Before, it was so easy. Imagine having someone do your makeup since you were a teen. I didn't wear makeup at home. I was always kind of bare faced when I wasn't filming, so I didn't really learn how to put on makeup. So, here comes the quarantine, and we have to interviews and stuff from home. This mirror helped me see all of those angles and apply makeup myself."
"I had to learn how to do my makeup. It takes a certain light, you know? And this mirror has that. You may think you see the light with a standard mirror, but once you leave the house, you realize you're wrong, or at least I have. I needed this mirror."
This mirror has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, three magnifications, 21 LED lights, and it comes in seven colors. It's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Zulay Large 24 oz Stainless Steel Cocktail Shaker Set
"I really thought about these gift picks. I thought "a good cocktail shaker has to be in there" and rose gold is my favorite. It's my thing. If there's an option for rose gold, I will always get the rose gold."
Tamera prefers the rose gold, but that's not your only option here. You can get this set in silver and yellow gold too. It has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wanda Living Measuring Cups and Spoons Set
"I love to cook, so these cooking tools and the measuring cups had to be in the list."
Kate Spade Deco Dot 4-Piece Utensil Holder Set
"I love the wooden spoons and forks. I chose this set because these can really go with any design aesthetic. They're functional, decorative, and they work with whatever theme your kitchen is. They're neutral with a bit of a flair to it."
If you want to do more Mowry-inspired shopping, check out these five things Tia Mowry can't live without.