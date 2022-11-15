The Least Expensive Gifts From Designer Brands

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Holiday shopping is about to be in full effect and we're guessing there's probably one or two loved ones on your list that have expensive taste, making them harder to please come gift-giving time. If that's the case but you don't want to break the bank while gifting them a designer bag or pair of shoes, we've got a few other ideas that are just as luxe and thoughtful.
From Dior notebooks and Chanel lipstick to Comme Des Garçons Converse sneakers, we rounded up gifts from designer brands that won't break the bank.
Scroll below for our picks!
Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel
We love Le Labo's iconic perfumes, but the full-size fragrance bottles can be a bit pricey! Luckily, the brand's bestselling Santal 33 comes in shower gel form to make you feel just as luxurious.
Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue
For the luxe beauty buff in your life, this Chanel Ultrawear Liquid Lip Color comes with two applicators, one a liquid lipstick and the other a high-shine gloss. It's a functional and chic gift that would work great as a stocking stuffer.
The Missoni Family Cookbook
Switch up your go-to meals with Missoni family recipes including chocolate tartes, salads, gnocci verde and more special dishes that will leave your guests wanting more. Plus, enjoy beautiful illustrations juxtaposed with notes and anecdotes.
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick
Besides offering a creamy, sheer-finish, these lipsticks are a work of art! Plus, there are so many red carpet-worthy shades to choose from.
Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor® Low Top Sneaker
These celeb loved sneakers go with everything! They also come in a high-top version.
La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask
Featuring Japanese skin-hugging technology and millions of micro-fibers packed with hydrating ingredients, this luxe mask will help combat dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture.
Jonathan Adler Versailles Playing Card Set
If you don't have the funds to gift your loved one a high-end piece of furniture from Jonathan Adler, this beautiful playing card set is a great alternative.
New Petite Orb Pendant
Give the jewelry lover in your life a shiny new addition to their collection with this Vivienne Westwood orb pendant. It's a unique statement piece that can be layered or worn on its own.
Vintage Check Cotton Scrunchie
If your friend is Blair Waldorf's twin, they'll love this Burberry scrunchie for their hair accessories collection.
Ganni Logo-Printed Tassel-Trim Scarf
Top off your outfit with this beautiful scarf complete with a simple yet luxe Ganni print.
Jacquemus Brown Suede 'Le Chiquito' Clutch
Jacquemus runways are always the most beautiful, and the trendsetter in your life is bound to cherish any gift you give them from the label. This brown suede 'Le Chiquito' purse is priced well for a designer handbag that goes with everything!
Givenchy 4G Logo Socks
Your loved one probably has socks, but do they have Givenchy socks? Probably not, which is why they'll appreciate this boujee upgrade. You can't deny how cool they'll look peeking out of a fresh pair of sneakers.
Blue Toile de Jouy Notebook
Upgrade your loved one's writing or note-taking game with Dior Toile de Jouy notebook that is oh-so-chic and useful.
Loubiworld Club Scent Fragrance Collection
For the world connoisseur of the finer things in life, like fragrances, this Louboutin fragrance set will be much appreciated.
Versace Medusa Amplified Slippers
Featuring Versace's signature baroque print, these slippers put all other slippers to shame.
Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer
Dior's nail polishes have a cult-following because they are that amazing! Besides having so many bold hues to choose from, they give your nails a salon-quality gel-effect.
Ready for more gift-giving inspiration? Check out Naomi Osaka's holiday gift picks!