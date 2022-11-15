The Least Expensive Gifts From Designer Brands

These luxe gifts will satisfy the person with elevated taste, but it definitely won't break the bank!

By Emily Spain, Ella Chakarian Nov 15, 2022
E-Comm: Least Expensive Gifts From Luxe Brands

Holiday shopping is about to be in full effect and we're guessing there's probably one or two loved ones on your list that have expensive taste, making them harder to please come gift-giving time. If that's the case but you don't want to break the bank while gifting them a designer bag or pair of shoes, we've got a few other ideas that are just as luxe and thoughtful.

From Dior notebooks and Chanel lipstick to Comme Des Garçons Converse sneakers, we rounded up gifts from designer brands that won't break the bank. 

Scroll below for our picks!

Le Labo Santal 33 Shower Gel

We love Le Labo's iconic perfumes, but the full-size fragrance bottles can be a bit pricey! Luckily, the brand's bestselling Santal 33 comes in shower gel form to make you feel just as luxurious.

$60
Nordstrom

Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue

For the luxe beauty buff in your life, this Chanel Ultrawear Liquid Lip Color comes with two applicators, one a liquid lipstick and the other a high-shine gloss. It's a functional and chic gift that would work great as a stocking stuffer.

$42
Chanel

The Missoni Family Cookbook

Switch up your go-to meals with Missoni family recipes including chocolate tartes, salads, gnocci verde and more special dishes that will leave your guests wanting more. Plus, enjoy beautiful illustrations juxtaposed with notes and anecdotes.

$60
Amazon

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick

Besides offering a creamy, sheer-finish, these lipsticks are a work of art! Plus, there are so many red carpet-worthy shades to choose from.

$45
Nordstrom

Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor® Low Top Sneaker

These celeb loved sneakers go with everything! They also come in a high-top version.

$150
Nordstrom

La Mer Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask

Featuring Japanese skin-hugging technology and millions of micro-fibers packed with hydrating ingredients, this luxe mask will help combat dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, dullness and uneven texture.

$35
Sephora

Jonathan Adler Versailles Playing Card Set

If you don't have the funds to gift your loved one a high-end piece of furniture from Jonathan Adler, this beautiful playing card set is a great alternative.

$35
Jonathan Adler

New Petite Orb Pendant

Give the jewelry lover in your life a shiny new addition to their collection with this Vivienne Westwood orb pendant. It's a unique statement piece that can be layered or worn on its own.

$180
Vivienne Westwood

Vintage Check Cotton Scrunchie

If your friend is Blair Waldorf's twin, they'll love this Burberry scrunchie for their hair accessories collection.

$70
Burberry

Ganni Logo-Printed Tassel-Trim Scarf

Top off your outfit with this beautiful scarf complete with a simple yet luxe Ganni print.

$115
FarFetch

Jacquemus Brown Suede 'Le Chiquito' Clutch

Jacquemus runways are always the most beautiful, and the trendsetter in your life is bound to cherish any gift you give them from the label. This brown suede 'Le Chiquito' purse is priced well for a designer handbag that goes with everything!

$365
SSENSE

Givenchy 4G Logo Socks

Your loved one probably has socks, but do they have Givenchy socks? Probably not, which is why they'll appreciate this boujee upgrade. You can't deny how cool they'll look peeking out of a fresh pair of sneakers. 

$135
Nordstrom

Blue Toile de Jouy Notebook

Upgrade your loved one's writing or note-taking game with Dior Toile de Jouy notebook that is oh-so-chic and useful.

$80
Dior

Loubiworld Club Scent Fragrance Collection

For the world  connoisseur of the finer things in life, like fragrances, this Louboutin fragrance set will be much appreciated.

$85
Nordstrom

Versace Medusa Amplified Slippers

Featuring Versace's signature baroque print, these slippers put all other slippers to shame.

$125
Neiman Marcus

Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer

Dior's nail polishes have a cult-following because they are that amazing! Besides having so many bold hues to choose from, they give your nails a salon-quality gel-effect.

$30
Nordstrom

Ready for more gift-giving inspiration? Check out Naomi Osaka's holiday gift picks!

