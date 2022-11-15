Read Kourtney Kardashian and Landon Barker’s Rockin’ Birthday Tributes to Travis Barker

Travis Barker doesn't have to ask "What's My Age Again" with birthday wishes pouring in from his wife and kids.
The Blink-182 drummer turned 47 on Nov. 14 and his wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrated him with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a series of snaps showing her in a sexy black corset and her husband in a white tank top with fringe on the bottom and sparkly black pants. (See all the steamy pics here.)
"I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she captioned the photos."Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker you have changed my life forever."
The "All the Small Things" drummer replied, "My soulmate, I love you forever."
Travis' 19-year-old son, Landon Barker also posted an Instagram post for his dad's birthday.
"Happy birthday dad I love you so much," he wrote in his Instagram Stories. "You've been my rock since birth and I wouldn't be anywhere with out [sic] you. I love you T dog!"
Not to be outdone by her sibling, Alabama Barker, 16, posted her own birthday wishes, sharing a series of snaps on Instagram.
"Blessed," she captioned the post. "@travisbarker I love you more then [sic] anything."
Travis' mother-in-law Kris Jenner also got in on the birthday love.
"Happy birthday to my son in law @travisbarker," she captioned a series of family photos. "You are the most amazing dad, stepdad, husband, uncle, son, and friend! You are so kind, thoughtful, generous, creative, talented, and I'm so happy to have you as part of our family! You make @kourtneykardash so happy and I love you and appreciate you and hope you have the most amazing day ever!!!"