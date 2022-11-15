This Clinique Overnight Moisture Mask With 32.2K+ Sephora Loves Improved My Skin the First Time I Used It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I was longing for an improvement in my skin tone and texture, but I was at a point where I was scared to try new products because I didn't want to increase my already-irritated sensitive skin. I am very cautious about the beauty products that I try, reading every label a million times over to make sure there aren't any ingredients that are known to trigger my eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea. I heard great things about the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask and after analyzing the ingredients, I decided to give it a shot.
I went through my nighttime skincare regimen as per usual, finishing up the routine with the Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask, which feels more like a substantial moisturizer than a skincare mask. After using it for the first time, I woke up anticipating another bout with irritated skin. To my surprise, there was no redness or any other adverse reactions. Surprisingly, my skin was so incredibly soft and its tone felt so even. I couldn't believe the improvement after just one use, so of course, I continued using it. I am not the only one who adores this stuff. It has 32.2K+ Sephora Loves.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask
Use this is as the final step in your nighttime skincare routine, go to bed, and check out the results in the morning.
Clinique Quench In A Cinch: Moisture Surge Set
If you want to go all out with the hydration and save some money, check out this Clinique value set. It's all about hydration with four moisturizing products. In addition to the Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, this set has the Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto Replenishing Hydrator, Moisture Surge Lip Hydro Plump Treatment, and All About Eyes.
Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Face Mask Reviews
A shopper declared, "This is my holy grail moisturizer- NOTHING else works with my skin. I have sensitive, acne prone, combination (very oily & very dry) skin. I use it day and night."
Another explained, "My favorite skin care product. I've used this for about 9 months and love it. I have dry itchy sensitive skin and this has made a huge difference. Not oily, doesn't make me break out."
A Sephora customer shared, "This is my go-to product when my skin is irritated and dry. Especially after air travel when it gets all flaky and red. I've used this for years and I haven't found anything better."
Someone raved, "Amazing! I always go back to this product. One of the the best overnight creams I've used."
"I was on accutane and tried every moisturizer on the market to try and help the dryness of my skin. This was the only product (next to Vaseline) that actually got rid of my dry-flaky skin. I would wake up with intensely hydrated skin. It's also oil-free which didn't contribute to future acne," a shopper wrote.
Someone explained, "Started re-using this product after forgetting I had it. It has transformed my sensitive skin! I can definitely tell when I don't use it. I also sunburnt my legs a few weeks ago and aloe cream was not moisturizing enough. Before bed, I put this on and it reduced my burn overnight and my skin felt MUCH better! 5 stars from me!!"
"LOVE THIS! I have very dry skin use to have eczema around my nose and every since I started using Clinique products it all cleared up literally!! I tried everything possible spend hundreds of dollars on products nothing worked I highly recommend Clinique," a QVC shopper said.
