Chloe Bailey's Greatest Lesson on Dating Is an Anthem for All Girls

Watch : Chloe Bailey Reflects on Her & Latto's Latest Song About Rapper Gunna

Chloe Bailey is happy to let the music do the talking.

Just last month, the 24-year-old released a new song "For the Night," which was inspired by her rumored relationship with Gunna. While Chloe will let the lyrics speak for themselves, she is sharing one of her biggest lessons about dating while in the public eye.

"I think something that I'm learning is that self-love is the greatest form of love that you will ever receive," she told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "Any man who is lucky enough to come into my life will have to compete with that."

Mic drop!

It's that honesty and transparency that has won over millions of fans. And while Chloe says her career in Hollywood is just getting started, she can't help but celebrate how far she has come.

After Chloe posted a photo of her younger self on social media, E! News wanted to ask what she would tell that girl with a big dream.