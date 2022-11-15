Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at Bravo's New Dating Show Love Without Borders

Meet the five American singles uprooting their lives and moving to a foreign country in search of love on Bravo's social experiment Love Without Borders in E! News' exclusive trailer.

Leaving everything behind for love.

E! News can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Bravo's new international reality dating series Love Without Borders, which follows five American singles who uproot their lives and move to a foreign country in search of their soulmate.

With the help of relationship expert Arica Angelo, the singles—Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk—drop everything and relocate to an unknown locale to see if they hit it off with their pre-screened suitor abroad.

"The stakes are high and nerves are frayed as they each realize they will not speak with—or even see a photo of—their match before leaving the States," reads Bravo's description. "The adventure begins when they arrive at the destinations to finally meet their match. That's when things get real and the journey to love truly begins, drama and all."

For some, saying bonjour to new love feels effortless. The preview showcases Aaron building a strong connection with Mael, his handsome French suitor, telling him, "This is what it feels like to fall in love again."

But not everyone is enjoying the culture shock, as Gurleen tells her match Shreyas in the clip, "The entire family lives together. If we're thinking about the best way to get to know someone, it's not you and your parents and sister."

photos
2022 Bravo TV Premiere Dates

She later tells Arica, "It just feels like I'm failing at falling in love."

Naeem also encounters some relationship road bumps. "Chandra's dancing with her ex-boyfriend," he says of his love interest in the trailer. "This is not what I signed up for."

Meanwhile, Danna's Irish suitor Brian even calls her out as "vindictive," adding, "You're a time bomb waiting to go off.

See all the romance (and drama) to come in the trailer above, and scroll down to learn more about the singles and their matches.

Love Without Borders premieres Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 9 p.m. on Bravo with each episode streaming next day on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
NAEEM THOMPSON

Naaem is an easygoing social worker who works with middle school students and lives just outside Houston. He considers himself a big kid at heart and is ready to have children of his own. While suffering from a hard-hitting case of Covid, he received a message from God telling him to re-examine his relationships with women, find a wife and settle down. Naeem is more than ready to change his ways and take one of the biggest chances of his life to meet his match.

Is Chandra the woman Naaem has been waiting to share his life with?

Bravo
AARON MOTACEK 

Aaron, a 31-year-old optometrist, has limited dating options in his hometown of Fargo, N.D. Although he knows he must make a drastic choice to find love, leaving his close-knit family won't be easy. Being in a loving relationship is a priority and leaving his comfortable life and his brother's optometry practice is a gamble he's eager to take.

Will Aaron finally find what he's been looking for with Mael? 

Bravo
DANNA RICHARDS

Danna is a 38-year-old musician and songwriter who knows a thing or two about risky ventures. The Livingston, Mont., native has already given up her traditional home to take in the country's wide-open spaces in a retrofitted Sprinter
van. Free-spirited Danna is ready to start a family and willing to give up her home on the road for one that's completely unknown in hopes of finding the One.

Is Brian the man who can capture Danna's heart?

Bravo
PHILIP MICHAEL THOMAS JR.

Based in Atlanta, Philip is a musician on the rise. He's experienced a lot in the local dating scene and decided to focus on finding a real relationship. He's been single for seven months and celibate for four so he can to clear his mind and create space for the loving relationship he hopes is just around the corner – or around the globe.

Can Philip manifest a deeper connection with Carmen than he has with anyone else?

Bravo
GURLEEN VIRK

Gurleen is a 28-year-old program manager who is fiercely independent and has grown weary of San Diego's hookup culture. She knows exactly what she wants and is ready to share her life with someone ready to commit for the long haul, even if that means leaving her beloved dogs behind.

Has Gurleen found the committed partner she longs for in Shreyas?

