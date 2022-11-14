Roberta Flack Shares She Has ALS, Making It “Impossible” to Sing

Watch : Ramona Singer Says "RHONY" Season 9 Is "Crazier Than Hell"

Roberta Flack is facing some difficult health challenges.

The "Killing Me Softy" singer's reps shared that she's been diagnosed with ALS—also known as Lou Gehrig's disease— which has taken her voice away. The disease "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" for the 85-year-old her reps told the Associated Press on Nov. 14.

"It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon," the statement continued. "Miss Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits. Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired."

The "First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" singer's reps also stated that she was diagnosed with the disease in August and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital. ALS is a degenerative disease that eventually causes the loss of the ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe, according to The Mayo Clinic. There is no cure for the disease.