Watch Ashley Tisdale Find Out She's Actually Related to "Best Friend" Austin Butler

As it turns out, Ashley Tisdale and Austin Butler are all in this family tree together.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf YouTube series, the actress learns she's related to her friend and former Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure co-star Austin Butler. The revelation that they're actually 10th cousins once removed comes after the 37-year-old is made to guess whether she shares a bloodline with the Elvis actor, Zac Efron or twins Dylan and Cole Sprouse.
"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger," she remarks, "and we've always had that connection."
And after guessing correctly that she and Austin are a part of the same lineage, Ashley says it's "no wonder" they have such an indescribably strong bond. "We've always said we were brother and sister," she raves. "That is insane!"
Welling up with tears over the news, Ashley adds, "I literally am gonna cry."
As for Austin's reaction? The 31-year-old is all shook up.
"He just texted me," Ashley says, after telling Austin about their shared ancestry. "He goes, 'No f--king way!'"
As fans know, that's not the only common bond between Ashley and Austin: They also have a shared connection to Vanessa Hudgens. After all, Ashley has been besties with the actress since the two co-starred in 2006's High School Musical, while Austin dated Vanessa for almost nine years before calling it quits in early 2020.
In August 2021, Ashley reflected on her 15-year friendship with Austin in a birthday tribute, writing on Instagram, "I am beyond proud of you and everything you're accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are."
"You've been my closest friend through the years," she continued. "You're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy."
Praising Austin for embracing her husband Christopher French "like a brother," Ashley added, "There's no one like you Austin, you're my twin born 7 years later."
See Ashley's episode of Ancestry's 2 Lies & A Leaf, out Nov. 15, on YouTube.