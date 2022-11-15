This Wearable Blanket Has 9,400+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 20 Colors

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews.

Catalonia Wearable Fleece Blanket Reviews

A shopper said, "I'm tall & I've never had good luck with warm, comfy throw blankets. This is the QUEEN. No one gets to use my snuggle blanket but me. MINE. I love it, in case you haven't guessed."

Another Amazon customer said, "My wife always complains about being cold while watching TV or reading but with this item she doesn't feel cold anymore. The foot pockets seem to be the answer to her feet being cold making the rest of her feel cold. She loves this product and was very happy when I surprise her with it."

"I now have 5 of these things and will probably still order more. They are perfect for watching tv or reading or just chilling and reading a book. I love the fact that you can have your arms free to do whatever you want and the pockets for your feet are everywhere! They are soooo soft," a shopper reviewed.

Another person said, "Super cute and cozy. Bought for my daughter and I ended up stealing it. Love the feet pockets and arm holes. Perfect gift! Very soft and big. I'm 5'7" and could easily fit someone bigger. Lots of room."

A shopper declared, "I love this blanket! I get extremely cold especially my feet so the feet holes are perfect! I loved this so much I ordered another one with the Sherpa lining and now even happier. The fleece is a soft but thinner material. My new Sherpa is super soft, thick and warm."

"Rarely did you find yourself actually getting more than you paid for. Excellent quality lived up to pictures in the ad. Great product worth the money will definitely buy again," someone wrote.

An Amazon shopper raved, "This is the best blanket I have EVER used!!! My favorite part of it, is the slots for your feet! It's the SOFTEST material, and EXTREMELY warm, yet lightweight! It's great when you're on the couch and you turn, and when you have a normal blanket you're feet are falling out, NOT with this!! It has Super long oversized arms! And the pocket on the front is good for your cell phone. It also snaps around your neck so it stays in place! Highly recommend! GREAT PRICE, too! Great for everyone!"

