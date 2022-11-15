How This RuPaul Tip Helped Drag Star Raven Beat the Haters

Watch : 6 Hilarious "RuPaul's Drag Race" Celeb Impressions

Can we get an amen up in here? Because RuPaul's Drag Race alum Raven is dropping major career gems.

There's no denying the drag performer has learned from the best in the business, having worked with the legendary RuPaul for over a decade. In that time, she's competed in several Drag Race shows, won an Emmy in 2020 for her makeup artistry skills, and is now heading into season two as the host of her own show, Painted With Raven.

And throughout those years of achievements, Raven (née David Petruschin) has remained committed to her guru's words of wisdom.

"'Do not read anything about yourself online,'" Raven recalled the drag legend telling her when they were filming season one of RuPaul's Drag U in 2010. "It was in the early stages of social media and I saw something that was written about me. He could see that it had hurt me."