How to Watch the 2022 American Music Awards

One of the biggest nights in music, a.k.a the 2022 American Music Awards will be kicking off soon.
Many of our favorite celebrities and artists such as Carrie Underwood, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox will be in attendance this Sunday, Nov. 20, as they look back at the year in music.
During the ceremony, Lionel Richie will also be awarded the Icon Award, with an electric tribute performance to be given in his honor.
Excited to tune in? Here's everything to know about the 50th annual AMAs ahead of this weekend.
When are the 2022 American Music Awards taking place?
The AMAs are on Nov. 20. The live show will air that day on ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Where are the 2022 AMAs?
The AMAs will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
How can I watch the 2022 AMAs?
The AMAs will be airing live on ABC, so you can watch on your television at home. For those who wish to watch it on their laptop, phone or other device, you can stream it live on ABC's website by signing in with your cable provider. For those who have Hulu, you'll be able to watch the show the following day on the streaming service.
Who will be hosting the 2022 American Music Awards?
TV personality and a frequent performer of Whose Line Is It Anyway? Wayne Brady is slated to step in as host for 50th annual AMAs on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Who will be performing at the 2022 AMAs?
Being as the event is fan-voted, viewers are in for a treat with epic line-up of performers at this year's AMAs.
This year you can expect performances from Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, JID, Yola, Anitta, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Dove Cameron, GloRilla, Lil Baby and house DJ D-Nice. But that's not all.
Stevie Wonder will be joined by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox for a never-before-seen tribute to the Icon Award recipient, Lionel Richie.
P!NK will take the stage for a second time for a performance dedicated to 10-time AMA winner Olivia Newton-John, who passed earlier this year after a long battle with breast cancer.
Who are the 2022 AMAs nominees?
Bad Bunny leads the pack of nominees with eight nominations total at the 2022 AMAs. He's up for Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Male Latin Artist, while his most recent album Un Verano Sin Ti has earned nods for both Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Latin Album.
Following the Puerto Rican singer are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift with six nominations each to their names. And tied for third are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, with five nominations.
As for newcomers on the scene, stars such as Latto, Jack Harlow and BLACKPINK received their first American Music Awards nomination this year.
Check out the complete list of nominations here!