Abby De La Rosa Pens Message to Her and Nick Cannon's "Dearest" Newborn Baby Girl

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

A beautiful message for her baby girl.

Abby De La Rosa penned a touching tribute to her daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, who she welcomed with Nick Cannon on Nov. 11.

"Our Dearest Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, We've known you for 2 days now and I'm in still in awe that you chose @nickcannon & I to be your parents," Abby wrote in a Nov. 13 Instagram post. "Not one single word can express the love we have for you."

Beautiful's arrival marks baby No. 3 between Abby and Nick. The pair also share 17-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion—who Abby noted are eager to meet their little sister.

"We are so blessed to have this front row seat in your world," she added. "Your brothers can't wait to meet you (our family is wild but it's yours, no matter what)."

Abby's post was accompanied by photos of herself and Nick holding their newborn close in the hospital. And Abby was sure to shoutout Nick's affection for their daughter, writing, "You already have your Dad wrapped around your finger, it's been the sweetest thing He works so hard and will go above and beyond to make sure you know you are loved."