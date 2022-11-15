The 12 Best Lip Balms, Glosses & Treatments to Get Hydrated Lips All Winter Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Beauty buffs, you're going to love this one!
If you always like to keep an array of lip products swimming at the bottom of your tote bag, 1). same and 2). I have some new product recommendations for you to add to that pool. From Laneige and Fleur & Bee to Aquaphor and Tower 28, these are the best lip balms, glosses, jellies and treatments to add to your winter beauty rotation in order to avoid chapped, dry lips as the weather gets colder. Whether you need to stock up on your go-to lip products or are looking for something new, this roundup has got you covered.
Keep scrolling for the juiciest, most-hydrating products out there and kiss dry lips goodbye.
One Lip Wonder
Fleur & Bee's One Lip Wonder is my most recent beauty obsession. It's infused with peptides, plant stem cells and coconut oil that deeply moisturizes chapped and dry lips, which is especially useful for winter lip care. I like to apply it before going to bed, and I always wake up with intensely hydrated lips. It also looks incredibly smooth and shiny on the lips, and it's not sticky, which is a must!
Balm Dotcom
If the Glossier Balm Dotcom has a million fans, I am one of them. If it has 100 fans, I am one fan. If it has one fan, I am that fan. The point is, Glossier absolutely understood the assignment with this lip balm formula. Snag it any of the 11 balms for $12, like the nostalgic, hot-chocolate scented 'Swiss Miss' flavor.
Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C
Laneige— you probably know it and you probably love it. The Laneige Sleeping Mask is the key to waking up with the softest lips ever. I use the vanilla lip mask and the bottle has lasted me so long despite using it every night. One user writes, "I've been using this products for about a year, love it! Fun to apply with the mini spatula and super hydrating, even though it's meant for nighttime use I often wear it during the day because of it's amazing scent!"
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Hydrating and soothing are the first two words that come to mind when it comes to Aquaphor's Healing Ointment. I have a tube within arms reach at all times because of how simple and effective it is. It's like instant healing for dry, chafed lips!
fresh Sugar Lip Balm
The fresh Sugar Lip Balm has over 1,000 positive reviews, for good reason! It's a clean lip treatment and tinted balm that looks and feels great on. It comes in 12 different shades that are buildable, like this rosy one, with sugar from beet root and sugar cane as the powering ingredient.
ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly
Tower 28 Beauty's lip jelly took TikTok by storm, and I wanted to know what the hype was about. The ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly not only works super nicely as a gloss, but it has plant-based oils that are actually beneficial for your lips! Glosses can often leave your lips feeling sticky or dry, but this lip jelly adds health and nourishment back to your lips as you wear it. Add it to your cart ASAP!
Paula's Choice Hyaluronic Acid + Peptide Lip Treatment Booster
If you're shying away from this hyaluronic acid and peptide lip treatment for the price tag, just know that it is a good investment that will treat your lips with the care they deserve down the line. One review raves, "This made my lips feel and look so soft and hydrated. Most lip products for me are a temporary fix but this actually kept my lips plump all day! After using this consistently I'm seeing my fine lip lines get softer and I'm no longer experiencing flakiness. This is a must have for these cold winter months!"
Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm
For a great everyday lip balm with SPF, the Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm is the way to go. It's a reef-safe and hydrating formula that comes in three different flavors for just $10, and the stick applicator makes it easy to carry it around with you all day long. It has over 25,000 positive reviews on Amazon, so you know it's well worth the try.
Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm
Mario Badescu's drying lotion has been there for me when I needed it most, and so has the moisturizing lip balm. It's super affordable and infused with hydrating oils and butters. One reviewer writes, "I love this lip balm. It's on the thicker side, not a slick lip gloss imposter like some. It doesn't have a bad or noticeable smell or taste. And my lips aren't dried out again 20 minutes after applying it. And it's not stupidly expensive. Would recommend!"
Best Of Burt's Lip Balm 4-Pack
The classic Burt's Bees lip balm has been a favorite among many, and you can get the top-rated flavors in a pack of four for just $12. Keep the 100% natural formula with butters and oils within reach all winter long for smooth, hydrated lips. It's just one of those beauty products you can't go wrong with!
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
The Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is an award-winning lip treatment that comes in four different flavors and shades. It's vegan and super hydrating, and gets to soothing chapped and dull lips instantaneously. One user writes, "You do not need any other lip gloss/Butter balm! This is the one!!! I am on my second one of the year, and it lasts because I wear it everyday! Its soothing to the lips and not extra smelling but super hydrating.. I wear it all the time!"
ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm
Quench your dry lips with this ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Balm. Living up to its moniker, the lip balm totally revives and gives life to dull and chapped lips. It's vegan and has a high-shine finish for some seriously glossy lips without the stickiness. One reviewer writes, "Absolutely love this lip balm. This is the only lip balm that I have ever used that truly moisturizes my lips. It has a cooling feeling and helps my lips from getting chapped and from cracking."
