2023 Grammy Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK, Demi Lovato and More

After the 2023 Grammy nominations were announced, some music fans were shocked by who did and didn't receive love from The Recording Academy.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 15, 2022 7:40 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsTaylor SwiftDemi LovatoCelebritiesGrammysEntertainment
Watch: Why Taylor Swifts' Midnights Isn't Eligible for Grammys 2023

The 2023 Grammy nominations had some fans saying, "Holy Fv--."

On Nov. 15, The Record Academy announced the names of artists who are one step closer to winning the most important music trophy of the year. But in true award show fashion, not every singer deserving of recognition woke up to some love. 

Despite releasing new albums during the eligibility period, both Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato didn't receive any nominations.

Others couldn't help but notice that BLACKPINK and Megan Thee Stallion were missing from key categories including Album of the Year.

At the same time, there were some pleasant surprises revealed when John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Gayle King and more stars announced nominations. For instance, Viola Davis is now one step closer to EGOT status thanks to her nomination for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

Plus, poet Amanda Gorman received her first nod thanks to a brand-new category titled Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

photos
Grammys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

To see some of the snubs—and fun surprises!—from the 2023 Grammy nominations, keep scrolling. And make sure to watch the award show Feb. 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Snub: Megan Thee Stallion

Whether it was her "Sweetest Pie" collaboration with Dua Lipa or her frank lesson in "Plan B," Megan was favored to receive multiple nominations for her latest album Traumazine. It's a true Grammys mystery as to why she missed out on noms. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Surprise: Christina Aguilera

Forget about her classic hits like "Beautiful" and "Genie in a Bottle." These days, Christina is having a moment in Latin music. She rightfully snagged a nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album for Aguilera

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Snub: Nicki Minaj

Although Nicki has been outspoken about The Recording Academy in recent months, fans of the rapper were hoping she would receive recognition for "Super Freaky Girl" and her other recent music. "I put in a lot of work," Nicki previously told E! News in October. "I put together my own music. I write my own songs. I sit there with every mix of the song, the master. I am so much more into music than just a few raps or lines on the song."

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Surprise: Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress is one step closer to EGOT status thanks to her nomination in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category. But heads up: Competition is fierce with big names including Jamie Foxx, Questlove, Mel Brooks and Lin-Manuel Miranda also nominated. 

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic
Snub: BLACKPINK

Despite becoming the first female K-pop group to land a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart this year with Born Pink, the global superstars didn't receive a nomination for their music, including the hit single "Pink Venom."

Catherine Powell
Surprise: Kelsea Ballerini

Nobody was more shocked to receive a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance than Kelsea. "The song about following your heart no matter where it leads just got nominated for a GRAMMY," the "Heartfirst" singer wrote on Instagram. "Couldn't be more cosmic. Here's to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst." 

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Snub: Carrie Underwood

One of country music's biggest voices was expected to be celebrated for her ninth studio album Denim & Rhinestones as well as the success of her single "Ghost Story." Ultimately, the American Idol winner was left empty handed. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Surprise: Taylor Swift

While Swifties aren't shocked the Grammy winner is nominated in multiple categories including Song of the Year, it was a great surprise to see Taylor recognized for the genre she first started off in: Best Country Song thanks to "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)."

YouTube
Snub: Demi Lovato

Despite 16 rocking songs on her raw, honest album Holy Fv--, Demi failed to get recognition from The Recording Academy.

Patrick Semansky/UPI/Shutterstock
Surprise: Amanda Gorman

Many may remember the poet for her powerful words at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January 2021. Now, she could become a Grammy winner thanks to a brand-new category titled Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. 

Disney
Snub: Encanto

Yes, Encanto and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" scored three nominations including Best Song Written for Visual Media. But for a track that has been played over and over again in people's (of all ages) heads all year long, we're surprised the track was not included in Record or Song of the Year. 

Trending Stories

1

Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue

2

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

3
Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Jeopardy! Called Out for “Disrespectful” Gabby Petito Clue

2

Margot Robbie Sets the Record Straight on Those "Crying" Photos

3
Breaking

The 2023 Grammy Nominations Are Finally Here

4

Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks On the Red Carpet

5

Gabby Windey Addresses Erich Schwer Breakup on DWTS